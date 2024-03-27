Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel 8 deal now comes with a £100 Currys gift card

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve been considering a smartphone upgrade then now is a great time to act thanks to this deal on the Google Pixel 8 which includes a £100 Currys gift card. 

Treat yourself to the new Google Pixel 8 with this deal from Mobiles UK. Get 500GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts for just an upfront cost of £49, then £19.99 a month on a 24-month contract. 

Not only will you get a new smartphone for a great price but if you order before May 9th then you’ll also receive a free £100 Currys gift card, which is valid for 24 months. 

Get a free £100 Currys gift card with this Google Pixel 8 deal

Get a free £100 Currys gift card with this Google Pixel 8 deal

Get the Google Pixel 8 for just £49 upfront and £19.99 a month on a 24-month contract. Powered by ID Mobile, included is 500GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

Until 09/04/24, you can even get a £100 Currys gift voucher thrown in for free.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £49 upfront
  • £19.99 a month for 24 months
View Deal

It’s worth noting that as this is a monthly contract, this plan is subject to a price increase every April (from 2025) by the rate of inflation plus 3.9%. You’ll receive information about this prior to the increase.

Powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which is Google’s most powerful chipset to date, the Pixel 8 is incredibly fast and packed with AI features to make using your smartphone much more efficient. It’s also a fairly new smartphone too as it only launched in October 2023.

With its dual-camera rear setup, which includes 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses, you can guarantee your captured images will be clear, crisp and well-balanced. With the inclusion of Google AI, you can further enhance or edit your images and videos without needing a crash course in Photoshop.

Google AI’s editing tools include Magic Editor which removes disruptive sounds from video recordings, such as cars or wind, and highlights desired sounds. There’s also the impressive Best Take, which makes taking a decent group shot easier. The feature works by combining similar images into one where everyone looks their best. 

We awarded the Pixel 8 a 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter confirming the handset “represents a great buy with impressive camera performance, AI-infused features that remain unique amidst increased competition, and all-day battery life that makes it a joy to use.”

Not only a seriously impressive smartphone but at just £19.99 a month with 500GB of data and even a free £100 Currys gift card thrown in, this is a seriously generous deal for the new Google Pixel 8.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

