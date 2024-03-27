This Pixel 8 deal now comes with a £100 Currys gift card

If you’ve been considering a smartphone upgrade then now is a great time to act thanks to this deal on the Google Pixel 8 which includes a £100 Currys gift card.

Treat yourself to the new Google Pixel 8 with this deal from Mobiles UK. Get 500GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts for just an upfront cost of £49, then £19.99 a month on a 24-month contract.

Not only will you get a new smartphone for a great price but if you order before May 9th then you’ll also receive a free £100 Currys gift card, which is valid for 24 months.

It’s worth noting that as this is a monthly contract, this plan is subject to a price increase every April (from 2025) by the rate of inflation plus 3.9%. You’ll receive information about this prior to the increase.

Powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which is Google’s most powerful chipset to date, the Pixel 8 is incredibly fast and packed with AI features to make using your smartphone much more efficient. It’s also a fairly new smartphone too as it only launched in October 2023.

With its dual-camera rear setup, which includes 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses, you can guarantee your captured images will be clear, crisp and well-balanced. With the inclusion of Google AI, you can further enhance or edit your images and videos without needing a crash course in Photoshop.

Google AI’s editing tools include Magic Editor which removes disruptive sounds from video recordings, such as cars or wind, and highlights desired sounds. There’s also the impressive Best Take, which makes taking a decent group shot easier. The feature works by combining similar images into one where everyone looks their best.

We awarded the Pixel 8 a 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter confirming the handset “represents a great buy with impressive camera performance, AI-infused features that remain unique amidst increased competition, and all-day battery life that makes it a joy to use.”

Not only a seriously impressive smartphone but at just £19.99 a month with 500GB of data and even a free £100 Currys gift card thrown in, this is a seriously generous deal for the new Google Pixel 8.