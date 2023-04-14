This Pixel 7 deal is the best phone contract right now

For anyone looking to upgrade to a modern feature-packed phone with plenty of data to boot, then you’ll absolutely want to check out this Pixel 7 deal.

Right now, you can become the proud owner of a new 256GB Pixel 7 with 50GB data for just £24.99 a month and £49 upfront. On its own, that’s a ridiculous offer as it comes to £649 over two years which is cheaper than buying this version of the Pixel 7 outright (RRP £699).

As if that wasn’t enough however, there’s an extra element to this deal that make it an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade. If you purchase this contract before April 19th then you can pick up a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earphones.

That’s right, you can be walking down the street, listening to your favourite tunes and podcasts on a premium pair of earbuds that cost you absolutely nothing. As far as phone contracts go right now, this is easily the one to beat. Between the low cost, tons of data and free earbuds, there just isn’t another deal that comes anywhere near it.

Of course, if you’ve yet to use a Pixel phone then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Simply put, the Pixel 7 is one of the best mid-range phones on the market right now, helped by its new Tensor G2 chipset, stylish design and unbelievable camera set-up.

With each new generation, Pixel phones have been making a name for themselves as some of the best smartphones out there when it comes to photography, and this is largely down to Google’s next-level computational processing that turns any picture into something that you’ll immediately want to share on social media.

In our 4.5-star review for the phone, we wrote: “Images taken with the Pixel’s rear cameras can at times be jaw-droppingly good; punchy yet not unnaturally vivid, highly detailed, and versatile enough to give you a few different shooting options. Friends noted the quality of the pictures, even those who are not particularly into photography.”

On almost all fronts, the Pixel 7 is a great phone to buy in 2023 and at this low price (plus plenty of data to boot), it’s never been easier to recommend. Just be sure to nab yours while you can still claim a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro.