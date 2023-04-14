 large image

This Pixel 7 deal is the best phone contract right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For anyone looking to upgrade to a modern feature-packed phone with plenty of data to boot, then you’ll absolutely want to check out this Pixel 7 deal.

Right now, you can become the proud owner of a new 256GB Pixel 7 with 50GB data for just £24.99 a month and £49 upfront. On its own, that’s a ridiculous offer as it comes to £649 over two years which is cheaper than buying this version of the Pixel 7 outright (RRP £699).

As if that wasn’t enough however, there’s an extra element to this deal that make it an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade. If you purchase this contract before April 19th then you can pick up a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earphones.

That’s right, you can be walking down the street, listening to your favourite tunes and podcasts on a premium pair of earbuds that cost you absolutely nothing. As far as phone contracts go right now, this is easily the one to beat. Between the low cost, tons of data and free earbuds, there just isn’t another deal that comes anywhere near it.

Pixel 7 with 50GB Data and free Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel 7 with 50GB Data and free Pixel Buds Pro

This low-cost Pixel 7 contract nets you 50GB data and a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro for a limited time only.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Just £49 upfront
  • Only £24.99/month
View Deal

Of course, if you’ve yet to use a Pixel phone then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Simply put, the Pixel 7 is one of the best mid-range phones on the market right now, helped by its new Tensor G2 chipset, stylish design and unbelievable camera set-up.

With each new generation, Pixel phones have been making a name for themselves as some of the best smartphones out there when it comes to photography, and this is largely down to Google’s next-level computational processing that turns any picture into something that you’ll immediately want to share on social media.

In our 4.5-star review for the phone, we wrote: “Images taken with the Pixel’s rear cameras can at times be jaw-droppingly good; punchy yet not unnaturally vivid, highly detailed, and versatile enough to give you a few different shooting options. Friends noted the quality of the pictures, even those who are not particularly into photography.”

On almost all fronts, the Pixel 7 is a great phone to buy in 2023 and at this low price (plus plenty of data to boot), it’s never been easier to recommend. Just be sure to nab yours while you can still claim a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

