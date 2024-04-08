This phenomenal Google Nest Doorbell deal is almost gone

Upgrade your home security for a steal thanks to this offer on the Google Nest Video Doorbell.

Save over £40 and get the Google GWX3T Nest Doorbell (Battery) for just £139 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

Was £179.99

Now £139 View Deal

Impressively clever, the Nest Doorbell can tell the difference between people, parcels and vehicles, and it alerts you via the accompanying Google Home app about any important activity.

The Google Home app is an especially useful accompaniment as it lets you check in on your doorbell from anywhere, listen and respond to visitors at your door and view up to three hours of event video history.

All video, regardless of the time of day or light condition, is clear and crisp thanks to the use of HDR and Night Vision to enhance brightness and provide HD footage.

Thanks to its wireless and battery-powered form, the Google Nest doorbell promises painless installation that fits on almost any door.

Although sold as a battery-operated device, the Nest Doorbell is versatile and can be used as a wired doorbell too, thanks to the included wire connector.

Thanks to its online processing and offline video storage, the Google Nest Doorbell doesn’t need an additional paid subscription to utilise its features. Even so, there is an option to upgrade to Google’s subscription, Nest Aware, which starts at just £5 a month.

Upgrading to Nest Aware gives you extra features, such as access to 30-days of video history and facial recognition, but isn’t a necessity for the video doorbell’s basic functions.

Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluded in his review that the Nest Doorbell’s “three hours of offline storage and object detection out of the box are great to see, and facial recognition when you pay for Nest Aware is something that rivals don’t have. Integration with the Google Assistant, particularly smart displays is excellent, too.”

Whether this is your first venture into home security or you already have an established setup, the Google Nest video doorbell is a great way to keep an eye on who’s at your door.