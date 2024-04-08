Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This phenomenal Google Nest Doorbell deal is almost gone

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your home security for a steal thanks to this offer on the Google Nest Video Doorbell.

Save over £40 and get the Google GWX3T Nest Doorbell (Battery) for just £139 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

Get the Google Nest Video Doorbell for just £139

Get the Google Nest Video Doorbell for just £139

Save £40 and get the Google Nest Video Doorbell (Battery) for just £139 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179.99
  • Now £139
View Deal

Impressively clever, the Nest Doorbell can tell the difference between people, parcels and vehicles, and it alerts you via the accompanying Google Home app about any important activity.

The Google Home app is an especially useful accompaniment as it lets you check in on your doorbell from anywhere, listen and respond to visitors at your door and view up to three hours of event video history.

All video, regardless of the time of day or light condition, is clear and crisp thanks to the use of HDR and Night Vision to enhance brightness and provide HD footage.

Thanks to its wireless and battery-powered form, the Google Nest doorbell promises painless installation that fits on almost any door.

Although sold as a battery-operated device, the Nest Doorbell is versatile and can be used as a wired doorbell too, thanks to the included wire connector. 

Thanks to its online processing and offline video storage, the Google Nest Doorbell doesn’t need an additional paid subscription to utilise its features. Even so, there is an option to upgrade to Google’s subscription, Nest Aware, which starts at just £5 a month. 

Upgrading to Nest Aware gives you extra features, such as access to 30-days of video history and facial recognition, but isn’t a necessity for the video doorbell’s basic functions. 

Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluded in his review that the Nest Doorbell’s “three hours of offline storage and object detection out of the box are great to see, and facial recognition when you pay for Nest Aware is something that rivals don’t have. Integration with the Google Assistant, particularly smart displays is excellent, too.” 

Whether this is your first venture into home security or you already have an established setup, the Google Nest video doorbell is a great way to keep an eye on who’s at your door.

You might like…

I wish I’d seen this deal before getting an iPhone 15

I wish I’d seen this deal before getting an iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 57 mins ago
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a steal at this price

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a steal at this price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Plus deal massively undercuts the iPad Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Plus deal massively undercuts the iPad Pro

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Pixel 8 Pro deal rewards you for getting more storage

This Pixel 8 Pro deal rewards you for getting more storage

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The MacBook Air M2 has finally dropped to a reasonable price

The MacBook Air M2 has finally dropped to a reasonable price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
If you’re a student, you need to see this air fryer deal

If you’re a student, you need to see this air fryer deal

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words