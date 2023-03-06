This phenomenal deal whacks £1000 off the LG C2 OLED TV

Amazon has slashed over £1000 off the price of one of LG’s best TVs of 2022, the LG C2 OLED.

You’d typically be expected to pay £2799.99 to get your hands on the 65-inch LG C2. However, shop on Amazon today and you’ll bag the 4K TV for just £1699. That’s a massive £1100 (or 39%) saving on the 5-star LG TV.

The C2 is a 65-inch OLED TV that launched in 2022 as part of LG’s C-series.

The LG C2 4K OLED TV has dropped to just £1699 Searching for a brilliant new TV? One of the best TVs of 2022 has just plummeted to £1699. Buy the 5-star LG C2 on Amazon today to save 39% on the 65-inch OLED TV compared to its £2799.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £2799.99

£1699 View Deal

The TV has a 4K Ultra HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR support. It’s also packed with plenty of great content and features, including support for a wide range of live TV, catch-up and streaming services, as well as a plethora of comprehensive gaming features.

TV & audio editor Kob Monney awarded the LG C2 a perfect 5/5 stars in his review of the TV.

“LG has extracted as much performance from its C-series as possible: the evo OLED generates more brightness, motion is better, upscaling is excellent, the design is improved, and the gaming features are superb”, wrote Kob.

“The LG C2 is a three-course meal delivered all at once. There are few TVs as tasty as the C2, and it’s more affordable than the G2 or the QD-OLEDs from Samsung and Sony. It’s still unknown what other brands have in store, but LG has delivered another fabulous mid-range OLED in the C2”.

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this deal is a steep drop from the LG C2’s original price. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen the 4K TV fall since its launch but it is significantly lower than its RRP, making this a great time to swipe it up.

Head over to Amazon today to pick up the 65-inch LG C2 for just £1699 and save 39% on the OLED TV compared to its usual £2799.99 price.