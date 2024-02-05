This Nothing Phone (2) contract is the perfect low-cost upgrade

The Nothing Phone range is making waves among Android users and this bargain data-heavy contract is an easy way to get the latest handset for free.

Mobiles UK is offering a free Nothing Phone (2) with 50GB of data for £25.99 a month. There’s no upfront cost and you’ll also get unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

The phone, which comes with plentiful 256GB of storage, is in stock and you’ll get free, next day delivery in the UK. The handset itself costs £579 to buy outright so getting it for nothing is a real bonuses atop this contract.

The contract is with the iD mobile network, which is a mobile virtual network operator that runs off O2’s infrastructure, so you’ll get rapid 5G data with great coverage around the country.

As for the Nothing Phone (2) itself, we’re big fans! The Nothing Phone (2) earned a 4.5 star review from a possible five. Our reviewer loved the design, with the transparent rear casing benefitting from Nothing’s unique LED light array for notifications.

There’s a 6.7-inch OLED display that performs as well as a high-end handset thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, while the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor delivers great performance that trounces a lot of the competition in the mid-range of the market. It also has very capable dual 50-megapixel cameras on the rear.

Our reviewer believes this is a great buy if you want a phone that stands out from the crowd. He concluded: “Though it’s pricier than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) is a tempting buy. It fixes the big complaints with the original while offering performance similar to that of flagships that cost much more. It also looks pretty cool with Nothing’s signature transparent LED-infused rear.”