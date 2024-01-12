This Nespresso bundle is a bargain for coffee drinkers

Calling all coffee drinkers – Amazon’s got one heck of a deal running right now on a Nespresso coffee machine and milk frother bundle.

Right now you can get the stylish Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Nespresso Aeroccino 3 milk frother and a welcome pack of 12 Nespresso Vertuo coffee pods for just £119, a far tastier price than the previous £200 RRP.

With everything that’s included here, you’ll be more than ready to start making delicious coffees from the jump, so whether it’s for yourself, a friend or the office, there’s very little to leave anyone wanting.

Starting with the Nespresso Vertuo Next, this coffee machine is about as stylish as one could hope for. The slim frame and a splash of colour at the top of the device make it brilliantly suited to not only take up very little space on your kitchen counter, but also elevate your existing decor.

As ever, the biggest benefit with a Nespresso coffee machine is the ability to make a delicious brew in just a few minutes with next to no effort. Just pop your desired capsule into the machine, lock it in place, hit the brew button and the machine will take care of the rest.

Speaking of capsules, you’re absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to the Nespresso Vertuo range, with intense flavour to suit true coffee aficionados, as well as flavoured varieties for those who prefer to sip their coffee and relax with a good book.

The included Aeroccino milk frother also expands the range of coffees you’ll be able to make with this thing. With the ability to whip up hot milk foam, cold milk foam and just standard hot milk, you can dive into a flat white, a cappuccino or even an iced latte without having to visit your local cafe.

To make things even easier, the Aeroccino features a non-stick interior so that the cleaning process is an absolute breeze.

Looking at the price history of this bundle (via Keepa), it hasn’t been anywhere near this cheap since February of last year, so if you want to upgrade your brewing set-up without breaking the bank, now’s your chance.