Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Meta Quest 2 deal gets you VR on the cheap

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Tempted by the Apple Vision Pro but don’t have a spare $3500 in the bank? Why bother when the Meta Quest 2 is just a fraction of the price.

If you head on over to Amazon right now you can get Meta’s popular all-in-one VR headset for just £229.99 (down from £249.99). For access to one of the largest VR entertainment libraries available, this is a bargain for anyone who wants to see what all the fuss is about.

Even though it has been supplanted by last year’s Meta Quest 3, that newer option has a hefty price tag of its own, starting at £479.99, and the Quest 2 is still a great headset in its own right.

Meta Quest 2 Price Crash

Meta Quest 2 Price Crash

If you’ve ever wanted to dive into the world of VR without breaking the bank then now’s your chance, thanks to this incredible Meta Quest 2 deal.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £229.99
View Deal

For starters, the Quest 2 is still being supported by the majority of new titles being dropped on the Quest Store. The only major spot where you might incur a few hurdles is with apps and games that utilise AR and the upgraded passthrough mode found on the Quest 3. For everything else though, you shouldn’t have any issues.

Classic VR titles like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip are ready to be played on the Quest 2, and because the headset itself doesn’t need to be connected to a PC for added power (like the headsets of old), everything runs wirelessly so you don’t have to worry about being tripped up by a rogue cable mid-session.

Even the new immersive RPG Asgard’s Wrath 2 runs on the Meta Quest 2, so there’s more than enough content to lose yourself in. You don’t even have to be a gamer to appreciate all that VR brings to the table either.

With the VR Netflix app, you can enjoy the latest shows and films on the streaming service but from a luxurious virtual log cabin and on a giant screen. Elsewhere, you can use the YouTube app to watch full 360-degree video that makes total use of the VR form factor.

There are plenty of reasons to pick up the Meta Quest 2 but when it’s going for such a low price (particularly against the crop of far more expensive options out there), it’s an instant winner.

You might like…

Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the cheap

Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the cheap

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This DualSense bundle gets you EA Sports FC for £20

This DualSense bundle gets you EA Sports FC for £20

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The iPad 10th Gen just got another big reduction

The iPad 10th Gen just got another big reduction

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
You can now try Sky Stream for free with this one-month trial

You can now try Sky Stream for free with this one-month trial

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Ray is right now

You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Ray is right now

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Argos is giving away a Nintendo Switch with this OLED TV

Argos is giving away a Nintendo Switch with this OLED TV

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words