This Meta Quest 2 deal gets you VR on the cheap

Tempted by the Apple Vision Pro but don’t have a spare $3500 in the bank? Why bother when the Meta Quest 2 is just a fraction of the price.

If you head on over to Amazon right now you can get Meta’s popular all-in-one VR headset for just £229.99 (down from £249.99). For access to one of the largest VR entertainment libraries available, this is a bargain for anyone who wants to see what all the fuss is about.

Even though it has been supplanted by last year’s Meta Quest 3, that newer option has a hefty price tag of its own, starting at £479.99, and the Quest 2 is still a great headset in its own right.

Meta Quest 2 Price Crash If you’ve ever wanted to dive into the world of VR without breaking the bank then now’s your chance, thanks to this incredible Meta Quest 2 deal. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £229.99 View Deal

For starters, the Quest 2 is still being supported by the majority of new titles being dropped on the Quest Store. The only major spot where you might incur a few hurdles is with apps and games that utilise AR and the upgraded passthrough mode found on the Quest 3. For everything else though, you shouldn’t have any issues.

Classic VR titles like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip are ready to be played on the Quest 2, and because the headset itself doesn’t need to be connected to a PC for added power (like the headsets of old), everything runs wirelessly so you don’t have to worry about being tripped up by a rogue cable mid-session.

Even the new immersive RPG Asgard’s Wrath 2 runs on the Meta Quest 2, so there’s more than enough content to lose yourself in. You don’t even have to be a gamer to appreciate all that VR brings to the table either.

With the VR Netflix app, you can enjoy the latest shows and films on the streaming service but from a luxurious virtual log cabin and on a giant screen. Elsewhere, you can use the YouTube app to watch full 360-degree video that makes total use of the VR form factor.

There are plenty of reasons to pick up the Meta Quest 2 but when it’s going for such a low price (particularly against the crop of far more expensive options out there), it’s an instant winner.