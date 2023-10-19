This Melitta AromaFresh coffee machine is down to a bargain price

The Melitta AromaFresh line is one of our favourite coffee machine brands in the business, and one of its models has been dropped to a staggeringly low price.

Amazon is selling the tidy little all-in-one coffee machine for just £99.99 right now. That’s less than half-price, with an RRP of £209.99. That’s a huge saving.

This is for a machine that will grind and brew 1.25 litres of high-quality coffee at a time, with a thermal jug, a built-in timer, and settings to compensate for water hardness.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but have reviewed a couple of other machines in the Melitta AromaFresh range. We’ve always found them to be excellent, and the similar Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew is our pick for the Best filter coffee machine for convenience.

In each of our reviews we’ve noted that the Melitta AromaFresh line makes “excellent coffee”, and have noted that they’re always “easy to use”. That sort of quality and consistency can generally be counted on across a coffee maker range, so we’re content to call this particular Melitta AromaFresh a total bargain.

We can also point to the fact that this particular model has secure a 4.2-star average (out of 5) from more than 2,000 ratings on Amazon, with more than 60% of respondents giving it a full 5-star rating.

If you want to take the fuss out of making coffee, but don’t want to compromise on the quality of said coffee, this could be the hottest deal around right now.