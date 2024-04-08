Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Logitech PC mouse upgrade is an incredible bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

An upgraded PC mouse should always be at the back of your mind as a PC owner. This deal may bring one to the forefront of your mind.

Amazon is selling the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for nearly half off. It’s down from £75.15 price all the way to £39.99. It started out at £99.99 so this is £60 off the original asking price and almost the lowest we’ve ever seen.

With this mouse, it’s possible to connect to three different computers, which is super convenient. It avoids the need to sync and resend between your various work stations. There’s also software available that enables it to be a go-between for those computers with copy-and-paste capacity.

It won’t let you down for speed either with the Logitech MX Master 2S has a 4,000 DPI (dots per inch) rating. That makes it an excellent option for productivity work thanks to the smooth cursor.

The wireless nature and ability to connect to multiple devices mean it can be your in-home device gaming device and your office productivity mouse. You can just pop it in your bag and off you go.

The ergonomic design is shaped to support your hand, allowing you to rest your thumb on the mouse for added support. This alleviates wrist strain and allows the hand to rest in a natural position. The button and wheel placement means you won’t sacrifice any efficiency.

“Logitech’s flagship mouse is designed for power users and masters of their craft. Get more done, more efficiently with revolutionary multi-computer control,” the description reads. “Combined with other advanced features and a stunning design, MX Master 2S offers a new level of comfort, control, precision and customisation.”

We haven’t reviewed this model specifically, but Amazon has it rated at 4.6 stars from almost six thousand purchases.

