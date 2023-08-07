Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Lenovo gaming laptop deal is perfect for gamers on a budget

Black Friday may be a couple of months away, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding an amazing deal on the Lenovo Legion 5.

Gaming laptops can be very expensive investments, which is why you will want to take a look at this fantastic discount on the Lenovo Legion 5. This laptop has had its price slashed from £1579.99 to just £999.99, which is a massive saving of £580.

As an added bonus, it also comes with Lenovo’s 12-month collect and return warranty, ensuring that you are covered if something does happen to go wrong in the first year.

This laptop doesn’t come with the most recent internals on the market but for the price, it’s well worth picking up. It comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor that packs more than enough grunt for productivity tasks.

More importantly, it comes with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU; while this doesn’t have some of the features found on the latest RTX 4000 Series, it’s still more than capable of running all your favourite triple-A titles at a high frame rate in Full HD.

The 15.6-inch FHD screen comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms reaction time, ensuring that your games will look smooth and fluid. The larger screen also makes it great for video streaming, and the quoted 300 nits of brightness should allow you to watch TV or game without the scenes looking too dark or murky.

All in all, if you’re looking for a gaming laptop and you’re on a budget, this is a great option. The £999.99 price tag is extremely reasonable for what you’re getting and the specs are recent enough that you won’t need to upgrade your setup for a least a couple of years. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available for however, so if you want to make use of it then there’s no time like the present.

