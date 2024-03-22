Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This large Ninja air fryer just became massively affordable

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Take the hassle out of family dinner-time without spending a fortune, thanks to this incredible deal on the top-rated Ninja air fryer. 

The Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro (AF180UK) is currently just £119.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, saving a decent £50 off the usual price tag. 

Perfect for families, the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro boasts a generously-sized 6.2L capacity which not only comfortably fits four chicken breasts but can also cook up to 50% faster than fan ovens. 

With six cooking functions including air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and max crisp, the Ninja Air Fryer can handle just about anything from a roast beef to a carrot cake. 

The max crisp setting is especially impressive as it can cook frozen food in a matter of minutes and reach up to 240°C. As the air fryer requires little to no oil, food is cooked with up to 75% less fat compared to traditional deep frying methods, making this ideal for whipping up a quick yet healthy dinner after work. 

Ninja has even tested and calculated that using the air fryer can save you up to 60% on your energy bill too.

Not only does using the Ninja save you time, hassle and money but it’s also incredibly easy to clean due to its non-stick dishwasher-safe parts. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this model, we have reviewed numerous other Ninja air fryers and they have almost always managed to impress. This particular model also currently boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 48 customer reviews.

If you want an air fryer that’s big enough to cook healthy meals for the whole family, offers multiple functions and can even help reduce your energy bill, then this deal on the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro is worth snapping up.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

