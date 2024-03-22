This large Ninja air fryer just became massively affordable

Take the hassle out of family dinner-time without spending a fortune, thanks to this incredible deal on the top-rated Ninja air fryer.

The Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro (AF180UK) is currently just £119.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, saving a decent £50 off the usual price tag.

Get the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro for just £119.99 The top-rated, 6.2L capacity Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro is currently just £119.99 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale, saving a massive £50 off the RRP. Amazon

Was £169.99

Now £119.99 View Deal

Perfect for families, the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro boasts a generously-sized 6.2L capacity which not only comfortably fits four chicken breasts but can also cook up to 50% faster than fan ovens.

With six cooking functions including air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and max crisp, the Ninja Air Fryer can handle just about anything from a roast beef to a carrot cake.

The max crisp setting is especially impressive as it can cook frozen food in a matter of minutes and reach up to 240°C. As the air fryer requires little to no oil, food is cooked with up to 75% less fat compared to traditional deep frying methods, making this ideal for whipping up a quick yet healthy dinner after work.

Ninja has even tested and calculated that using the air fryer can save you up to 60% on your energy bill too.

Not only does using the Ninja save you time, hassle and money but it’s also incredibly easy to clean due to its non-stick dishwasher-safe parts.

Although we haven’t reviewed this model, we have reviewed numerous other Ninja air fryers and they have almost always managed to impress. This particular model also currently boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 48 customer reviews.

If you want an air fryer that’s big enough to cook healthy meals for the whole family, offers multiple functions and can even help reduce your energy bill, then this deal on the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro is worth snapping up.

