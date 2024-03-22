This Kindle deal is perfect for getting kids into reading

Whether your child is already powering through their school library or just starting to get into books, this deal on the dedicated Kindle for kids is an ideal investment.

Save £15 and get the Amazon Kindle Kids for just £89.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. This also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus which offers unlimited access to over a thousand books.

For extra peace of mind, the Amazon Kids Kindle also includes a two-year warranty and the Kindle itself is built with a durable exterior that protects it from scratches.

Was £104.99

Now £89.99 View Deal

Designed for children, the Kindle Kids is built solely for reading and isn’t equipped with any extra apps, games or videos, so you won’t have to worry about your kids being distracted from reading.

Lightweight and compact with a high-resolution and glare-free display that reads like printed paper, the Kindle Kids helps children to establish healthy reading habits. With a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, a service designed for 3-12 year olds to access over a thousand books, children can explore a variety of age-appropriate titles to spark their imagination.

Parents and guardians can also manage content and set reading goals with the Parent Dashboard. Download the app and adjust age filters, add books to your child’s library and even set a bedtime for each child profile.

We gave the Kindle Kids an impressive 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer concluding the Kindle Kids’ “additions prove to be both thoughtful and excellent value.”

He continued “the added cover and the two-year guarantee alone make it much more kid-friendly, while there’s plenty of free content from the Kids Plus library access. If you want your kids to read more – and well – it’s close to being a no-brainer of an investment.”

If you’re keen to get your kids to read more, then the Amazon Kindle Kids is the perfect assistant, especially as Amazon claims that children read more than 45 minutes on average when they sit down with their Kindle.

