This is the cheapest monthly price for the iPhone 15 we’ve found

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Don’t want to spend huge amounts on a new iPhone 15? Then this deal should be perfect as it’ll only set you back £19.99 each month.

Lots of the best phone deals offer up a lower upfront cost, with higher monthly payments. This can be great, however if you’d prefer to get the bulk of the cost done straightaway and pay a lower monthly fee we’ve found a cracking iPhone 15 deal.

This mobiles.co.uk package has a £449 upfront cost, however the monthly payments are only £19.99 – easily one of the lowest we’ve seen for Apple’s new smartphone.

You’re getting a lot for that money too – unlimited data, which is 5G if you’re in a 5G area plus unlimited calls and texts. It’s on the ID Mobile network, which uses Three’s signal, and runs for 24 months. All in all, this is a fantastic package, especially for such a new phone.

  • mobiles.co.uk
  • Unlimited data
  • £19.99 a month
View Deal

The iPhone 15 is a big upgrade over the iPhone 14 and brings many of the Pro features down to the more affordable iPhone. The Dynamic Island, for instance, is a much better use of space than the tired notch found on the iPhone 14 and it houses handy information like sports scores, currently playing music and timers.

Apple’s latest phone, which was announced earlier in September, also has a more rounded design that is comfier to hold and an array of new hues, each with a frosted back and aluminium sides. It’s a great looking phone, whichever shade you opt for.

Other notable features include a new 48-megapixel main rear camera with a much better portrait mode, fast A16 Bionic chipset and 128GB of onboard storage. It’s also the first iPhone to sport a USB-C port, so you can charge it with the same cable as a MacBook or recent iPad.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

