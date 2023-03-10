 large image

This is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machine deals we’ve seen

Nothing starts the day off quite like a strong cup of coffee which is why AO’s current offer on the De’Longhi Dinamica bean-to-cup coffee machine is worth shouting about.

As any coffee aficionado will know, no cup of joe has quite the same impact as one prepared from freshly ground beans but the issue there is that bean-to-cup machines tend to sell for a premium. Luckily, AO’s decided to do away with all that by removing a whopping £130 off the cost of the De’Longhi Dinamica, bringing it down to a far more affordable £299.

It’s incredibly rare to see a machine of this calibre fall below the £300 mark, particularly as a fair amount of similar devices retail for well over £500. Simply put, if you want to start making delicious, freshly brewed coffees with flavour straight from the bean then this is an absolute steal.

De’Longhi Dinamica price cut

De’Longhi Dinamica price cut

Start making delicious bean-to-cup coffees at home with this unbelievable deal on the De’Longhi Dinamica coffee machine.

  • AO
  • Save £130
  • Now £299
View Deal

Aside from its built-in grinder,the De’Longhi Dinamica features Aroma Control which lets you tweak the consistency of the grounds to suit your preferred style of coffee. The machine also boils the water to the optimal brewing temperature, preserving the greatest amount of flavour extracted from the beans.

As you may have spotted, the Dinamica features a milk station to incorporate automatic milk frothing into the brewing process. When the milk tank is filled and ready to go, you can enjoy some seriously frothy coffees like a cappucino or flat white, if you prefer reigning in the sharp texture of an espresso.

If someone’s popped round for a visit then you’ll be glad to know that the machine can make two coffees at a time, so you can spend less time brewing and more time catching up on the latest gossip.

If you’re in the market for a premium level coffee machine then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer than this. Trust us when we say that we don’t see bean-to-cup deals like this very often, so it’s an easy winner for anyone who loves a good cup of coffee.

