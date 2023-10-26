This iPhone 15 deal gets you 100GB for next to nothing

The iPhone 15 deals are starting to come in, just over a month after the company launched the latest flagships.

Right now Mobiles UK is offering an iPhone 15 with 100GB of data for £29.99 a month, with £149.99 down.

Throughout the length of the contract it’ll cost you £868.76, which isn’t much higher than the £799 Apple asks for the iPhone 15 outright.

The deal features unlimited texts and minutes and includes the iPhone 15 in black with 128GB of storage. The contract lasts for 24 months.

The contract is on the iD Mobile network. If you’re not familiar with iD mobile, they’re a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned by Currys. It uses the Three Mobile infrastructure in the UK, meaning you’ll get access to fast 5G data throughout your deal.

The standard iPhone 15 was a good upgrade for 2023, bringing the Dynamic Island ‘notch’ feature first launched on the iPhone 14 Pro.

It has a refined design that’s more comfortable to hold than last year’s model, as well as a really good camera. Many have welcomed the switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging and connectivity.

Our reviewer gave the iPhone 15 a four star review, concluding there were “upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before.

“The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. This remains the default iPhone for most people, and it remains a very good phone.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone from an iPhone 13, iPhone 12 or older, this is a very good option on a great contract.