This iPhone 13 deal gets you 100GB of data for next to nothing

Looking for a bargain Apple smartphone that’s equipped with a generous monthly contract? This iPhone 13 deal was made for you.

Get a refurbished iPhone 13 for just £89 upfront and £18.99 a month for 24 months with Mobiles UK.

Included is a refurbished 128GB handset in Midnight, plus 100GB data (5G) and unlimited minutes and texts on the iD Mobile network.

£89 upfront

£18.99 a month View Deal

Mobiles UK states that its refurbished iPhones have been returned and are fully reconditioned by experts to guarantee perfect condition and full working order.

Although not the latest iPhone, the iPhone 13 is full of impressive features that are still touted in newer Apple handsets. It also now runs on the latest iOS 17 and will continue to receive software updates for many years to come.

Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is also found in the newer iPhone 14, expect lightning-fast performance and an impressive battery life of up to 19 hours of video playback.

One of the biggest features of the iPhone 13 is its next-level photography and video performance. Its dual-camera system which includes 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses allow for 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, Smart HDR 4 and Night mode.

With Cinematic mode, shallow depth of field is added to your shots to give your videos that big-screen quality.

Not only is the iPhone 13 built to last with modern features and years of OS updates but the handset itself is also impressively durable. Made with aerospace-grade aluminium, the iPhone 13’s front utilises Apple’s Ceramic Shield, which the company claims is tougher than any smartphone glass and it even boasts an IP68 water resistance rating too.

We gave the iPhone 13 a 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding in an updated review: “even almost two years after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice.”

For a feature-packed iPhone that’s built to last, thanks to its years of OS updates and excellent durability, this deal on the iPhone 13 is seriously worth considering.