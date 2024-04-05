Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 13 deal gets you 100GB of data for next to nothing

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a bargain Apple smartphone that’s equipped with a generous monthly contract? This iPhone 13 deal was made for you.

Get a refurbished iPhone 13 for just £89 upfront and £18.99 a month for 24 months with Mobiles UK.

Included is a refurbished 128GB handset in Midnight, plus 100GB data (5G) and unlimited minutes and texts on the iD Mobile network. 

Get the iPhone 13 with 100GB of data for under £20 a month

Get the iPhone 13 with 100GB of data for under £20 a month

You can currently get a refurbished 128GB iPhone 13 on a generous £18.99 monthly contract with Mobiles UK. Running on the ID Network, the contract includes 100GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £89 upfront
  • £18.99 a month
View Deal

Mobiles UK states that its refurbished iPhones have been returned and are fully reconditioned by experts to guarantee perfect condition and full working order. 

Although not the latest iPhone, the iPhone 13 is full of impressive features that are still touted in newer Apple handsets. It also now runs on the latest iOS 17 and will continue to receive software updates for many years to come.

Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is also found in the newer iPhone 14, expect lightning-fast performance and an impressive battery life of up to 19 hours of video playback.

One of the biggest features of the iPhone 13 is its next-level photography and video performance. Its dual-camera system which includes 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses allow for 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, Smart HDR 4 and Night mode.

With Cinematic mode, shallow depth of field is added to your shots to give your videos that big-screen quality.

Not only is the iPhone 13 built to last with modern features and years of OS updates but the handset itself is also impressively durable. Made with aerospace-grade aluminium, the iPhone 13’s front utilises Apple’s Ceramic Shield, which the company claims is tougher than any smartphone glass and it even boasts an IP68 water resistance rating too.

We gave the iPhone 13 a 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding in an updated review: “even almost two years after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice.”

For a feature-packed iPhone that’s built to last, thanks to its years of OS updates and excellent durability, this deal on the iPhone 13 is seriously worth considering.

You might like…

I never expected the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be this affordable

I never expected the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be this affordable

Thomas Deehan 47 mins ago
Even Kazuya can’t stop this bargain Tekken 8 deal

Even Kazuya can’t stop this bargain Tekken 8 deal

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
EE’s unlimited data SIM is now half price for six months

EE’s unlimited data SIM is now half price for six months

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Sky Deals for April 2024: Stream your favourite TV shows for less

Best Sky Deals for April 2024: Stream your favourite TV shows for less

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
The Dyson Ball vacuum has a tempting Easter price cut

The Dyson Ball vacuum has a tempting Easter price cut

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
This Sony ZV-1 price cut is a bargain for vloggers

This Sony ZV-1 price cut is a bargain for vloggers

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words