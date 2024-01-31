This iPhone 12 deal gets you iOS on a budget

Who says that siding with Apple has to cost a fortune? It’s certainly not the case with this absolute stonker of an offer for the iPhone 12.

If you want to make the jump to Apple on a budget or you need a spare iPhone just in case, then you can get a ‘Like New’ refurbished iPhone 12 with 100GB data for just £22 a month and nothing to pay upfront.

Given that the iPhone 12 is still a great handset in 2024, this is an easy win for anyone who’s been put off by the typically high prices of Apple’s latest flagship fare. Plus, it almost goes without saying but 100GB of data is more than enough to stream entertainment, dabble in a bit of online gaming and scroll through social media until your heart’s content.

If you’re still on the fence about picking up an older iPhone – that’s fair, but if you do away with the idea that every purchase has to be for the latest piece of tech, you’ll find that the iPhone 12 still has plenty to contribute.

For starters, the iPhone 12 range was the first of Apple’s handsets to bring about 5G connectivity, so you can benefit from those faster network speeds where possible.

On the camera front, the baseline iPhones didn’t really see a major change here until the iPhone 15, so aside from a few minor tweaks, the iPhone 12 cameras are very similar to what you’ll find on the iPhone 13 and 14.

That isn’t to downplay their ability however, as both the wide and ultra-wide cameras can pump out the type of shots that’ll give your social media posts an eye-catching edge. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“The real strength of the iPhone 12’s camera is in its reliability. The Smart HDR 3 and Deep Fusion tech inside the camera app does a stunning job at levelling out colours and dynamic range. It does an almost unmatched job of ensuring exposure is correct in every photo. If you’re taking tricky shots with multiple levels of brightness then the iPhone 12 can handle it with ease.”

Of course, the real draw of the iPhone 12 is iOS, which remains one of the best operating systems out there in terms of style, app support and security. Speaking of which, the iPhone 12 is still set to receive software and security updates for quite some time to come, so you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck.

iPhone deals this cheap don’t come around too often so if you’re looking to pick one up, either for yourself or someone else, then this is easily one of the most cost effective options out there.