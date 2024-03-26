Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This incredible S23 Plus offer is almost gone for good

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus offers big performance with a large and brilliant display. Here’s a chance to get one on the cheap before it’s gone.

The retailer e2Save Mobiles is offering a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with 100GB of data per month for just £29.99 a month. The upfront cost on the phone is £99.

This offer from e2save is perfect for getting a large Samsung phone for a low monthly price, and that’s before mentioning the tons of data thrown in that’s perfect for streaming content on the go.

Part of the reason for the larger upfront cost is the bountiful 256GB of on-board storage for all of your apps, games, video content, and image library.

The phone comes in the attractive green shade and will be all yours at the completion of the 24-month contract, which offers unlimited messages and minutes alongside that juicy monthly 5G data allowance. We’re not seeing many S23 Plus contracts available now, so this is a great opportunity to snag the phone at a great price.

The contract is with the iD Mobile network, which is an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that runs off the Three Mobile UK network infrastructure. That means you’ll get the same service and speeds as you would with a contract from Three at a much cheaper monthly price. iD Mobile is owned by Carphone Warehouse and offers some of the best deals you’ll see on the mobile market in the UK.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus front on table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A tempting, if not a little pricey, 2023 flagship smartphone

Pros

  • Perfect size
  • Long battery life
  • Years of software updates

Cons

  • Takes an age to charge
  • Camera is good, but struggles to standout at this price
  • A sharper resolution would have been nice

As for the Galaxy S23 Plus, it was released just over a year ago and has since been succeeded by the Galaxy S24 Plus. However, this is still a great option because you’ll get Android 14 and the One UI 6.1 update will introduce a host of the Galaxy S24’s best software features, including the Galaxy AI tools.

Hardware wise, we have a 6.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, flagship power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and long battery life.

Our reviewer gave it a 4-star score, concluding: “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ticks a lot of boxes. It has a good, big screen; versatile camera and long battery life. This might not be the most exciting phone of 2023, but it’s a reliable device to have by your side.”

