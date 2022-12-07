 large image

This incredible Pixel 7 Pro deal gets you a Fitbit Versa 4 for a free

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

In what is easily the best Pixel 7 Pro deal we’ve seen yet, this incredible tariff from BuyMobiles gets you the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch at absolutely no extra cost.

The deal in question is a 100GB contract for the Pixel 7 Pro for just £37 a month and with nothing to pay upfront. That in itself is a bit of a bargain as the total cost of the contract comes to £888 – that’s just £39 more than buying the phone SIM-free.

With that calculation in mind, you’re only really paying about £1.60 a month for that massive 100GB data allowance. Throw in the Fitbit Versa 4 on top which costs £199.99 by itself and your looking at one of the best smartphone deals around right now.

As you’ve no doubt seen from the amount of praise we’ve lobbed at the handset, the Pixel 7 Pro is easily one of our favourite smartphones of 2022. The flagship device improves upon its predecessor in almost every way and steamrolls over the competition in terms of camera chops and the overall Android experience.

Pixel 7 Pro and Fitbit Versa 4 bundle

Pixel 7 Pro and Fitbit Versa 4 bundle

This 100GB Pixel 7 Pro deal is already an absolute steal, but with the Fitbit Versa 4 thrown in at no extra cost it’s easily a must-have upgrade for anyone looking for a new phone.

  • BuyMobiles
  • Free Fitbit Versa 4
  • Just £37/month
View Deal

Pixel phones have always been known for producing some of the best shots in smartphone photography, but the 7 Pro takes it to a whole new level with its triple-sensor array on the back. During his review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“Shots are full of detail, dynamic range and rich, contrast-heavy colour. Reds and greens in daylight photos pop both on the phone’s display and an LCD laptop screen, while the exposure levels are always good.”

There’s a lot more to love beyond the camera though, as the clean minimalist version of Android that can only be found on Pixel phones makes the whole experience feel as close to iOS as possible (without plumping for an iPhone of course).

The Fitbit Versa 4 is also a great pick as an entry-level wearable to help folks make some serious changes towards a healthier lifestyle. Fitbit’s metrics are easy to understand and it also works as an excellent sleep tracker.

As a smartphone/wearable bundle, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than this, so if you’re looking to upgrade from your old handset to a premium phone then this is definitely the one to go for.

