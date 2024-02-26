This incredible iPhone 15 offer is hard to beat

The iPhone 15 is one of Apple’s best handsets in years, and it’s just been made even better thanks to this affordable contract.

For anyone looking to upgrade, you’ll be glad to know that you can get a new iPhone 15 with 100GB for just £79 upfront and only £29.99 a month. That’s an incredibly low upfront and monthly cost to contend with for a latest-gen iPhone, so if you have been thinking about moving on from your current handset then you’ll be hard pressed to find a better iPhone deal right now.

Speaking from experience as the iPhone 15 is currently my daily driver and has been for the last few months – the phone feels like Apple’s first essential upgrade since the iPhone 12.

The biggest improvement is in the camera department, as the iPhone 15 is the first standard-level iPhone to be granted a 48MP main sensor. If you’ve used any iPhone from the 14 backwards then you’ll notice the difference immediately.

There’s now far more detail in each shot, which is handy if you ever need to crop in for social media or reframing of an image. Plus, you also get to make use of Apple’s incredible video-capture capabilities which, for any content creators or amateur filmmakers, remains the frontrunner when it comes to smartphone video.

Flip the phone over and you’ll see that Apple’s Dynamic Island finally does away with the controversial notch for good, bringing far more functionality to the user that lets you see quick bits of information like timers and upload progress, as well as music playback.

The bezels have also been made slimmer while the screen itself now has a peak brightness of 2000 nits, making it very easy to read when outdoors. This is all before mentioning the A16 Bionic chip that allows everything to run smoothly, making for a reliable experience in day to day use.

The iPhone 15 has impressed me in a way that the iPhone 14 never did, so when it’s available for such a low rate, I can’t recommend it enough.