This incredible Galaxy S22 contract is cheaper than buying the phone outright

In what is easily the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deal we’ve seen yet, you can nab the phone on an iD Mobile contract for less than a SIM-free model.

The deal in question nabs you 100GB of data, with an asking price of £30.99 per month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. The total cost of the two-year contract is £744, which comes in cheaper than the £769 cost of a SIM-free Galaxy S22.

Galaxy S22 Deal Looking to upgrade to the Galaxy S22? Now’s your chance with this unbelievable 100GB contract that’s cheaper than going SIM-free. Mobiles.co.uk

No upfront cost

£30.99/month View Deal

This means that not only are you getting the phone itself for less than usual, but you’re also getting a 100GB monthly allowance for absolutely no extra cost. As a phone upgrade, particularly to a flagship device like the S22, there’s nothing more you could ask for.

The only downside is that the SIM doesn’t come with 5G data so if you plan on making use of 5G speeds then you might want to look elsewhere. However, if you’re happy to stick with 4G or even do most of your browsing and streaming via a Wi-Fi connection, then you needn’t worry.

So what is there to like about the Galaxy S22? Aside from its sleek and eye-catching design that’s mostly carried over from the S21, the S22 features a gorgeous 6.1-inch AMOLED end-to-end display that’s perfect for watching content on the go.

The 120Hz refresh rate also means that tasks such as browsing the internet and scrolling through social media are smooth and fluid. Trust me when I say that if you’re making the jump from a standard 60Hz phone then you’ll notice the difference immediately.

With a three-camera array on the back, the Galaxy S22 is also primed and ready to take on a multitude of scenes. For you vloggers out there, Samsung’s ‘Director’s View’ lets you film from all cameras (including the front) simultaneously, so you can get epic reaction shots to whatever you’re filming.

The Galaxy S22 was already a tempting buy for any Android fan, but with this incredible offer at hand, it’s easily one of the best upgrade deals we’ve seen recently. There’s no mention as to how long the deal is available for so if you want to make the most of it then there’s no time like the present.