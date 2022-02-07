This Hisense Roku TV has plummeted in price

The Hisense Roku R50A7200GTUK 4K TV is exclusive to Argos and the lowest price it’s ever been. Snatch it up now before it’s gone.

The Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV is more than just a Smart TV, offering up support for voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. You can search for your favourite movies and turn off the TV just by using your voice.

This 50-inch Smart 4K TV with Roku is now at its lowest price ever The Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV has plummeted in price to just £329, which is the lowest price it’s ever been at Argos. Upgrade your entertainment system now without breaking the bank. Argos

Roku Channel included

£329 View Deal

This TV clocks in at 50-inches, with an LED screen and a 4K resolution. In our review, we noted that the colours were nuanced and lifelike in appearance when watching The Favourite, with the close-ups of faces and fine detail shining through during the film Knives Out.

The quality was consistent, with the R50A7200GTUK offering up better shadow detail than similarly priced TVs out there, so you won’t have to worry about movies and shows being shrouded in complete darkness.

In terms of sound, we reported that there was decent detail and clarity, with a softer bass that thankfully avoids any distortion.

One of the best features of the R50A7200GTUK has to be Roku OS, coming in as one of the savviest and most accessible platforms out there.

The clearly laid out menus are easy to use, and bonus features like the ability to stream from iOS devices make it even easier to throw on your favourite movie at the end of a long day.

Plus, the thinned-out bezel and neat appearance mean that you’re getting even more real estate for on-screen action, with a sleek design that will easily fit into any home.

Coming in at one of the best prices we’ve seen, the Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV is an absolute steal at this price, featuring not only Roku OS but a cracking screen that will easily bring films to life.

Overall we have this TV a 4.5/5 star rating, with the verdict reading: “Given it’s replacing the outgoing B7120UK and throwing in a few more features – more than you’d get from most TVs at this price – the Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV hits the mark as one of the more compelling budget sets currently available.”