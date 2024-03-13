This hack lets you get a Ninja air fryer on the cheap

Follow this hack to get a Ninja air fryer for an impossibly cheap price.

Everyone’s on the lookout for a great deal on an air fryer, it seems, and the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is one of the best and most popular on the market.

Here’s a suggestion: have you considered buying a refurbished model? Ninja runs an official eBay store in which it sells Certified Refurbished air fryers for a knock-down price.

This particular deal gets you the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone for just £129. That’s a saving of £90.99 on the £219.99 RRP when buying brand new.

You simply won’t find this brilliant air fryer as cheap as this anywhere else. Sure, it’s technically second hand, but Ninja has put the work in to get it into perfect working order.

“Ninja’s Certified Refurbished products are returned products which have been professionally checked, cleaned and restored,” reads the blurb. “Refurbished products may have minor cosmetic imperfections and may not be in their original packaging but are in full working order, include accessories and come with a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind.”

We awarded the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone a glowing 5-star review, calling it “the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”

It supplies two separate drawers that let you cook two different things in completely different ways, but timed to be ready at the same time. It also features a large 7.6L capacity and an abundance of cooking options.