Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This great Kindle alternative is now a steal for avid readers

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Whether you’re a tried and true bookworm or someone looking to read more, this Kobo Libra 2 deal is a bargain.

Right now, you can get the Kobo Libra 2 e-reader on Amazon for just £149.99, a slick £20 saving on the original £169.99 RRP. Given that the Libra 2 hasn’t had too many price cuts over the last 12-months, this is a good chance to pick one up without paying full price, saving you some extra cash that you could put towards a few ebooks.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Libra 2 (or Kobo in general) then you may be wondering if it’s worth picking up over a Kindle, which is a fair question to ask. As someone who regularly jumps between a Kobo and a Kindle, I can tell you that they both excel in different areas.

The Kobo Libra 2 is now on sale

The Kobo Libra 2 is now on sale

The Kobo Libra 2 makes it incredibly easy to read library ebooks on the go, and it’s now going for a discounted price over at Amazon, making for the perfect buy for avid readers.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169.99
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

For instance, there’s no denying that Amazon’s ecosystem is the best out there, with tons of Kindle books available and no shortage of deals across a whole bunch of genres. Plus, if you have an Audible subscription, you can also listen to your audiobooks on select Kindle devices.

By comparison, Kobo Libra 2 gives you more options with regards to the storefronts that you can use to buy ebooks, which is handy if you like to shop around, but it doesn’t have quite the same simplicity that the Kindle can boast.

However, where the Libra 2 absolutely comes into its own is in renting ebooks from your local library. After merging your library account with an Overdrive account, it’s possible to have free library ebooks delivered directly to your Kobo, which can save you tons of money in the long run, and it gives you a chance to try out new books on a whim without having to spend a penny.

On top of that, the Libra 2 has one feature that, for Kindle users, is unfortunately kept to the high-end Kindle Oasis, and that’s physical buttons. There’s something to be said for the ease of using physical buttons to turn a page, so to have them on the Libra 2 is great when they’ve been absent on standard Kindles for so long.

The Libra 2 is also waterproof so if you do take it on your next holiday and it gets a bit splashed by the pool, you won’t have a thing to worry about.

Again, the Libra 2 doesn’t get discounted too often so if you do fancy giving yourself an excuse to read more frequently then now’s your chance.

You might like…

Amazon’s top smart speaker for music is going cheap

Amazon’s top smart speaker for music is going cheap

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Amazon Spring Deal Days: Last chance to bag a bargain

Amazon Spring Deal Days: Last chance to bag a bargain

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet now has a wallet-friendly price

Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet now has a wallet-friendly price

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
This 5-star Logitech keyboard just got a top tier price drop

This 5-star Logitech keyboard just got a top tier price drop

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Amazon just decimated the price of the Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon just decimated the price of the Apple Watch Series 9

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This large Ninja air fryer just became massively affordable

This large Ninja air fryer just became massively affordable

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words