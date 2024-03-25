This great Kindle alternative is now a steal for avid readers

Whether you’re a tried and true bookworm or someone looking to read more, this Kobo Libra 2 deal is a bargain.

Right now, you can get the Kobo Libra 2 e-reader on Amazon for just £149.99, a slick £20 saving on the original £169.99 RRP. Given that the Libra 2 hasn’t had too many price cuts over the last 12-months, this is a good chance to pick one up without paying full price, saving you some extra cash that you could put towards a few ebooks.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Libra 2 (or Kobo in general) then you may be wondering if it’s worth picking up over a Kindle, which is a fair question to ask. As someone who regularly jumps between a Kobo and a Kindle, I can tell you that they both excel in different areas.

For instance, there’s no denying that Amazon’s ecosystem is the best out there, with tons of Kindle books available and no shortage of deals across a whole bunch of genres. Plus, if you have an Audible subscription, you can also listen to your audiobooks on select Kindle devices.

By comparison, Kobo Libra 2 gives you more options with regards to the storefronts that you can use to buy ebooks, which is handy if you like to shop around, but it doesn’t have quite the same simplicity that the Kindle can boast.

However, where the Libra 2 absolutely comes into its own is in renting ebooks from your local library. After merging your library account with an Overdrive account, it’s possible to have free library ebooks delivered directly to your Kobo, which can save you tons of money in the long run, and it gives you a chance to try out new books on a whim without having to spend a penny.

On top of that, the Libra 2 has one feature that, for Kindle users, is unfortunately kept to the high-end Kindle Oasis, and that’s physical buttons. There’s something to be said for the ease of using physical buttons to turn a page, so to have them on the Libra 2 is great when they’ve been absent on standard Kindles for so long.

The Libra 2 is also waterproof so if you do take it on your next holiday and it gets a bit splashed by the pool, you won’t have a thing to worry about.

Again, the Libra 2 doesn’t get discounted too often so if you do fancy giving yourself an excuse to read more frequently then now’s your chance.