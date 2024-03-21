This Garmin Instinct Solar discount is a gift to all runners

Amazon’s dropping a handful of smartwatch bargains right now but few of them come close to this Garmin offer.

Right now you can buy the incredibly tough Garmin Instinct Solar for just £169.99, saving you almost half off the original price of £319.99. Simply put, it doesn’t matter if you’re a hardcore runner or someone just starting out with their local park run, this is an instant winner that’s well worth snapping up.

As you may have already guessed from its name, the Instinct Solar uses a built-in solar panel to top itself up when you’re out and about. This means that the watch can offer a battery life of up to 54-days at a time which is almost unheard of on both the smartwatch and fitness tracker market.

By comparison, you’ll get roughly two-days on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and even the beefy Garmin Enduro 2 can only stretch for 32-days on a single charge. With this amount of power in the tank, you’ll rarely (if ever) have to deal with any type of battery anxiety.

Of course, that’s always a handy feature to rely on if you enjoy running for long distances or hiking over several days as the Garmin Instinct Solar is more than ready to keep up with your pace.

When you are working out, the watch can also deliver accurate heart rate information in real-time, and when you’re in the great outdoors you can rely on solid GPS connectivity. If you do decide to venture into unfamiliar territory then you can also set a projected waypoint to help you make your way back to safety if needed.

You can even get an idea of how much energy your body has left in the tank thanks to Garmin’s Body Battery feature that gives you an estimate of how much energy you’ve exerted throughout the day and how much you have left to spare. It’s a helpful feature that can help to prevent you from overtraining.

Just to look at the Garmin Instinct Solar, you can tell that it’s a device designed to survive a few knocks, and you’d be right. This wearable has military grade durability so you won’t have to worry about going all out with the watch to hand.

No matter how you look at it, this is an outstanding deal and one that’s very likely to sell out once word of its existence spreads, so be sure to snap it up for yourself while you still can.

