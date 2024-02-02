This Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal is perfect for productivity on the go

You can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 4 handset alongside an unlimited data monthly contract for a steal via Mobile Phones Direct.

The deal with Three UK includes a 24-month contract with unlimited minutes, texts and data (including 5G) and the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 handset, all for just an upfront cost of £199 and £54 a month.

We’d recommend you act fast though as there’s low stock and this is definitely a deal worth snapping up.

Despite not being the latest flagship foldable model on offer from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still a great choice for anyone who wants to use their phone for both work and downtime while on the go.

Its 7.6-inch internal screen allows for a truly immersive experience, and with minimal bezels that screen space can be fully utilised by your favourite apps.

Thanks to multitasking software, you can have multiple apps open simultaneously, letting you jump between your texts, work chats in Slack or even your inbox. With this particular contract deal too, unlimited data means you won’t be hampered by any limitations.

The Z Fold 4 is also a tough handset, with its outer display and back panel housed in Gorilla Glass Victus+, a strong and scratch-resistant glass protector. Not only scratch-proof but the Z Fold 4 also boasts an IPX8-rating, which means the handset can be fully submerged in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater, for up to 30 minutes. If you’re accident-prone then this handset should be able to keep up.

We gave the Z Fold 4 a 4-star rating, with Editor Max Parker stating “the wider screen is welcome, if not a game-changer, and the improved chip and camera are also welcome.”

If you’ve been tempted by a foldable smartphone but haven’t yet made the plunge, or if you’re simply looking for a smartphone that can do it all with a generous monthly contract, then this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal should not be missed.