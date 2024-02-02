Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal is perfect for productivity on the go

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

You can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 4 handset alongside an unlimited data monthly contract for a steal via Mobile Phones Direct.

The deal with Three UK includes a 24-month contract with unlimited minutes, texts and data (including 5G) and the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 handset, all for just an upfront cost of £199 and £54 a month.

We’d recommend you act fast though as there’s low stock and this is definitely a deal worth snapping up. 

This Z Fold 4 deal is perfect for productivity

Not only does this Z Fold 4 contract get you the larger 512GB model, but it also offers up unlimited data so you can get as much work done as you need to.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £199 upfront
  • Just £54/month
View Deal

Despite not being the latest flagship foldable model on offer from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still a great choice for anyone who wants to use their phone for both work and downtime while on the go.

Its 7.6-inch internal screen allows for a truly immersive experience, and with minimal bezels that screen space can be fully utilised by your favourite apps. 

Thanks to multitasking software, you can have multiple apps open simultaneously, letting you jump between your texts, work chats in Slack or even your inbox. With this particular contract deal too, unlimited data means you won’t be hampered by any limitations.

The Z Fold 4 is also a tough handset, with its outer display and back panel housed in Gorilla Glass Victus+, a strong and scratch-resistant glass protector. Not only scratch-proof but the Z Fold 4 also boasts an IPX8-rating, which means the handset can be fully submerged in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater, for up to 30 minutes. If you’re accident-prone then this handset should be able to keep up. 

We gave the Z Fold 4 a 4-star rating, with Editor Max Parker stating “the wider screen is welcome, if not a game-changer, and the improved chip and camera are also welcome.”

If you’ve been tempted by a foldable smartphone but haven’t yet made the plunge, or if you’re simply looking for a smartphone that can do it all with a generous monthly contract, then this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal should not be missed.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

