This Galaxy S22 deal renders the S23 pointless

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new Samsung Galaxy phone then you might want to ignore the latest range completely and opt for this outstanding S22 deal instead.

For a limited time, you can bag yourself a Samsung Galaxy S22 handset with a massive 100GB of data for just £27 a month and only £69.99 upfront – half the usual upfront cost for a contract like this.

By comparison, a 100GB tariff on the Galaxy S23 will currently set you back around £41 a month which comes to £984 over two years. This Galaxy S22 contract on the other hand only comes to £717.99 over the same period of time, and given that these two phones are very similar in design and feature-set, it just makes so much more sense to opt for the S22.

Even though it’s no longer at the forefront of Samsung’s range of smartphones, the Galaxy S22 is still a fantastic phone to buy in 2023. This is largely due to the speedy UI, phenomenal display and competent camera set-up that make for an excellent experience overall.

Phenomenal Galaxy S22 Deal Pick up a Galaxy S22 on a 24 month Three contract with an upfront fee of £69.99 rather than the usual £119.99. Affordable Mobiles

Save £50

£69.99 up front, £27 a month View Deal

For starters, anyone who enjoys watching content on the go will feel right at home here. Not only does the AMOLED display depict your favourite shows and films with incredible colour vibrancy thanks to 1300 nits of peak brightness, but its 6.1-inch size allows it to be used one-handed when you’re on a crowded train.

Don’t be fooled by its small stature however, as the phone makes use of Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen and an IP68 rating to withstand whatever you care to throw at it.

The real star of the show however is the phone’s triple camera system on the back. In our four-star review for the phone, our reviewer wrote:

“Overall, I’ve been happy with the performance of the camera; it has produced punchy images, and the fact that it’s adaptable is a particular strong point. Whether I was taking pictures of skyscrapers in Chicago (which required an ultrawide to fit everything in the frame), or snapping photos of boats on the other side of the river (for which I required a strong zoom), I always had the tools I needed at my disposal.”

This means that no matter the situation you’re presented with, the Galaxy S22 can always provide eye-catching shots that are well worth sharing with your friends on social media.

No matter how you look at it, the Galaxy S22 is still an incredible phone, one that’s made even better thanks to the aforementioned price drop. If you want to upgrade to a solid modern phone with plenty of premium features then you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this.