This Echo Dot deal is the perfect last-minute stocking filler

Need one final Christmas present to wrap things up? Look no further than this slick Echo Dot deal from Amazon.

As part of its last-minute deals that can still be delivered in time for Christmas, Amazon has a noteworthy discount on its latest miniature smart speaker, letting you buy the Echo Dot 5th Gen for just £24.99, a whopping 55% discount on its RRP.

At this point, there’s probably just a handful of people left who have yet to hop on the smart speaker band wagon but for those who haven’t taken the plunge, the latest Echo Dot is a great one to start them off with.

For starters, its small stature means that the Echo Dot can be comfortably placed almost anywhere and it’ll seamlessly blend in with its surroundings. You can pop it on your desk and use it as a speaker or do as I do and place it on your bedside table to be used as an alarm clock that can play your favourite radio station.

There are plenty of ways to use the Echo Dot, but with Amazon’s Alexa assistant built-in, there’s no denying that the Echo Dot works best as a means of interacting with other smart home devices.

Let’s say you have a couple of Philips Hue smart bulbs set up. You can simply ask Alexa to turn them off as you go to bed or have them switch on as you enter a room. There’s tons of customisation to be found in the world of smart home automations (if you want to go down that rabbit hole), but even without all that, the Echo Dot can be a very handy companion.

Speaking from experience, it can be helpful to use solely as a quick means of finding out information. If you’re typing away at your laptop and want some information that doesn’t require you to stop your writing flow then you can just ask Alexa for the answer you seek and you’ll have it read back to you instantly.

I could go on about all the ways to use an Echo Dot but by that time, the deal might have disappeared so just know that at this price, it’s an easy gift to give this Christmas.