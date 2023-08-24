Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Dyson double coupon plunges the V11 Absolute to a phenomenal price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’ve been holding out for a price drop before upgrading to a Dyson vacuum then your patience has been rewarded with an unbelievable offer.

For today only, you can combine the coupons DYSONFLASH30 and WOW10 at the checkout to get the Dyson V11 Absolute for just £314.99 (down from £499.99). This is one of Dyson’s best vacuum cleaners to date, earning a rare five-star rating from our Home Technology Editor, so if you want nothing but the best then this is the one to go for.

As mentioned, the ability to stack these coupons will only be around until the end of today – Thursday, August 24. It’s also worth pointing out that this is, by far, the cheapest price I’ve seen yet for the V11 Absolute – it’s the type of offer you’d expect to see during Black Friday, and even then that’s no guarantee that it’ll reappear when that sale kicks off.

This flash sale is only available via Dyson’s eBay store wherein all of the stock featured is Certified Refurbished. Despite the discount however, these vacuums have been vetted by Dyson itself to ensure that everything is in working order and that the company’s high level of quality has been maintained, so you can be sure of getting a fantastic cleaning experience in return.

In our five star review for the Dyson V11 Absolute, we surmised: “if you want a single vacuum cleaner for all jobs, rather than having to switch between a plug-in cleaner and a cordless model, this is for you… the Dyson V11 has excellent battery life, with even its lowest setting delivering excellent results, while its High Torque head balances battery life and performance automatically.”

One of the few downsides of the V11 Absolute at the time of its release was its particularly hefty price tag, but with this offer in tow, that’s something you no longer have to worry about.

Even though we know the coupon stacking is set to expire at the end of today, there’s no telling if there’s enough stock left to make it until then so if this is a deal that you want to make use of then there’s no time like the present.

