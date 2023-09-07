This DJI Action 2 deal is a bargain for content creators

If you’re a budding content creator looking for an easily mountable action camera, this DJI Action 2 deal could be for you.

Amazon is selling the DJI Action 2 for just £170.97 right now. That’s a huge saving of 51% on the £349 RRP. We’re talking better than half-price here.

Get the DJI Action 2 action camera bundle half-price The DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo bundle is currently selling for half price over on Amazon. Amazon

Save 51%

Now £170.97 View Deal

We awarded the DJI Action 2 a very solid 4 stars out of 5 in our original review, concluding that “its pioneering magnetic mounting and mod system not only works brilliantly – it also serves to set it apart from all its rivals in the action cam market.”

GoPro might be the brand you think about when you say “action camera”, but don’t forget that DJI is the leading brand for drones. To say that it knows a thing or two about compact, rugged high-definition video cameras is something of an understatement.

The DJI Action 2’s clever magnetic modular design lets you purchase various mounts for it that are specific to your unique needs. Stick it to your chest using the bundled magnetic pendant, and it’ll serve as a discrete first-person.

This bundle also throws in a magnetic ball-joint adapter that can fix the camera to tripods or anything with a GoPro-style mount. It also replaces the Power Module with a Front Touchscreen Module, which adds an OLED touchscreen, a MicroSD slot, four extra mics and a battery boost to 160 minutes of recording time.

In terms of camera performance, the DJI Action 2 shoots at 4K/120fps with an ultra-wide 155-degree FOV. We were particularly impressed with the camera’s RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilisation technology, which makes sense given DJI’s drone heritage.

It’s also drop-proof, dustproof, and waterproof at depths of up to 10 meters.

Suffice to say, getting this DJI Action 2 bundle at half price is a total bargain.