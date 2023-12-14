This device lets you use Android Auto wirelessly, and it’s going cheap

For any drivers out there who rely on Android Auto to get them to where they need to go, you’ll definitely want to check out this incredible offer.

AAWireless 2023, a dongle that lets you connect your phone wirelessly to your car’s computer, has just seen a tasty Christmas price crash, bringing it down to just £47.99 for a limited time. That’s a solid 20% discount on the original £59.99 asking price and well worth nabbing whilst it’s still available.

Anyone who’s used Android Auto already knows that it can be a huge help when driving. Not only can it use your phone’s internet connection to provide detailed navigation via Google Maps, it can also dive into apps like Spotify so that you can enjoy your favourite playlists when out on the road.

AAWireless 2023 Christmas discount The AAWireless 2023 dongle, which lets you connect to your phone to your car wirelessly, is now massively discounted ahead of Christmas. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £47.99 View Deal

As great as Android Auto is however, its biggest issue is that unless your car has a wireless connection built-in, it relies on a wired connection to your phone in order to operate. This can be a hassle if you ever need to disconnect your phone to use Google Pay at a drive-thru or a toll booth, as you’ll need to plug your phone in again before re-opening the apps you were using.

Anything like that is a faff when you need to keep your attention planted firmly on the road, which is exactly why the AAWireless 2023 is a must-have device. All you have to do is plug the AAWireless into your car’s USB port, wirelessly connect your phone via Bluetooth and you’re good to go.

After the initial set-up process, your phone will automatically connect to the AAWireless every time you start up your car, so you can get straight out onto the road without diving into a bunch of menus first.

Plus, because the connection to the phone doesn’t feature a single wire, you don’t even have to take your handset out of your pocket or bag, and if you do need to make a quick payment then you can do so without disrupting the connection.

You can even customise certain aspects of the Android Auto experience, such as split screen mode, via the accompanying AAWireless app, offering up far more options to tinker with than if you were using Android Auto on its own.

The AAWireless 2023 is one of those rare products that has just one goal in mind but it does the job so well that you’ll honestly wonder how you ever got by without it. Just make sure to snag the 20% discount while you can.

This article has been published in parternship with AAWireless. You can read about our partnership policies here.