Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal gives the Dell Inspiron 16 an affordable price tag

Thomas Deehan In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful yet affordable laptop then look no further than this phenomenal discount on the Dell Inspiron 16.

Coming courtesy of Dell’s ongoing TechFest sale, you can now save up to 20% on the Dell Inspiron 16 which brings the price down considerably, making it an ideal buy for any students looking to get a better laptop for 2024, or any professionals starting to see a bit too much slowdown on their current device.

While there are multiple configurations available, the one that we believe is worth highlighting is the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P model with a 2.5K screen as it strikes the perfect balance between having high-end specs and a cost that doesn’t decimate your wallet.

On the performance end of things, you won’t have to worry about much with the Inpiron 16. Because of the aforementioned 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P processor, this laptop can blitz through a typical workload involving spreadsheets, presentations, documents and more.

Dell Inspiron 16 Deal

Dell Inspiron 16 Deal

The versatile and highly portable Dell Inspiron 16 has just been given a slick discount as part of Dell’s TechFest sale.

  • Dell
  • Was £798.99
  • Now £598.99
View Deal

Surfing the web is also super fast so if you need to conduct lots of research with multiple tabs open across your chosen browser, then the Dell Inspiron 16 can keep up to match your pace. The only areas wherein you might want a more powerful laptop is in content creation and gaming.

Of course, laptops have plenty of uses outside of working hours so if you want to kick back and stream the latest content after a long day then the 2.5K display on the Inspiron 16 is perfect.

Not only is it bright, but the 16-inch screen can bring out tons of detail in whatever you decide to watch, so whether it’s the hot new drama that everyone’s talking about or a favourite film from way back when, it’ll still look great.

The 16:10 aspect ratio also makes it brilliantly suited for multitasking, as you won’t find yourself squinting if you have two pages open side-by-side. Plus, Dell’s anti-glare technology makes it incredibly easy to use the Inspiron 16 when outside or in a room with tons of natural light.

Just like its specs, the battery life of the Dell Inspiron 16 is also designed to keep up with your day, running for up to 13-hours on a single charge. If you are the type of person who likes to work out of a cafe then you won’t have to worry if there isn’t a power outlet available.

As a final cherry on top, this model also comes with a massive 1TB SSD which carries more than enough space for you to store all of your precious files, or any key documents that you need to have to hand at a moment’s notice.

There’s a lot to like about the Dell Inspiron 16 but when it’s going for such a massively reduced price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

This article has been published in parternship with Intel. You can read about our partnership policies here.

You might like…

Level up your home office with this Dell XPS Desktop price cut

Level up your home office with this Dell XPS Desktop price cut

Thomas Deehan 7 mins ago
The high-powered Dell XPS 17 is now a bargain for content creators

The high-powered Dell XPS 17 is now a bargain for content creators

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Quick, the Apple Watch 8 is back on clearance

Quick, the Apple Watch 8 is back on clearance

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
iPhone 14 is now the same price as a mid-range handset

iPhone 14 is now the same price as a mid-range handset

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Honor Magic 6 Pro now comes with a free tablet, earbuds and charger

Honor Magic 6 Pro now comes with a free tablet, earbuds and charger

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Apple AirPods are now on offer at O2

Apple AirPods are now on offer at O2

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
In partnership with By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words