This deal gives the Dell Inspiron 16 an affordable price tag

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful yet affordable laptop then look no further than this phenomenal discount on the Dell Inspiron 16.

Coming courtesy of Dell’s ongoing TechFest sale, you can now save up to 20% on the Dell Inspiron 16 which brings the price down considerably, making it an ideal buy for any students looking to get a better laptop for 2024, or any professionals starting to see a bit too much slowdown on their current device.

While there are multiple configurations available, the one that we believe is worth highlighting is the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P model with a 2.5K screen as it strikes the perfect balance between having high-end specs and a cost that doesn’t decimate your wallet.

On the performance end of things, you won’t have to worry about much with the Inpiron 16. Because of the aforementioned 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P processor, this laptop can blitz through a typical workload involving spreadsheets, presentations, documents and more.

Surfing the web is also super fast so if you need to conduct lots of research with multiple tabs open across your chosen browser, then the Dell Inspiron 16 can keep up to match your pace. The only areas wherein you might want a more powerful laptop is in content creation and gaming.

Of course, laptops have plenty of uses outside of working hours so if you want to kick back and stream the latest content after a long day then the 2.5K display on the Inspiron 16 is perfect.

Not only is it bright, but the 16-inch screen can bring out tons of detail in whatever you decide to watch, so whether it’s the hot new drama that everyone’s talking about or a favourite film from way back when, it’ll still look great.

The 16:10 aspect ratio also makes it brilliantly suited for multitasking, as you won’t find yourself squinting if you have two pages open side-by-side. Plus, Dell’s anti-glare technology makes it incredibly easy to use the Inspiron 16 when outside or in a room with tons of natural light.

Just like its specs, the battery life of the Dell Inspiron 16 is also designed to keep up with your day, running for up to 13-hours on a single charge. If you are the type of person who likes to work out of a cafe then you won’t have to worry if there isn’t a power outlet available.

As a final cherry on top, this model also comes with a massive 1TB SSD which carries more than enough space for you to store all of your precious files, or any key documents that you need to have to hand at a moment’s notice.

There’s a lot to like about the Dell Inspiron 16 but when it’s going for such a massively reduced price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

