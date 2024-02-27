This deal gets you a 65-inch 4K TV for under £400

This deal gets you a 65-inch 4K TV for less than £400, which is quite extraordinary value.

AO’s eBay outlet is already selling the Hisense 65A6KTUK at £455, which is a £44 or 9% discount, but if you use the code LEAP20 at checkout it drops a further 20% to £380.

To be clear, this is for a brand new unopened product. It’s a well-specced TV for the money, too.

Save 20% with LEAP20

Now £380 View Deal

You’re getting a 4K or UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, Dolby Vision HDR support, and an Auto Low Latency Mode that ensures speedy response times for gamers.

On the audio output front, the Hisense 65A6KTUK supplies a pair of 10W speakers, with DTS Virtual: X serving to separate dialogue from background noise.

Hisense’s VIDAA Smart TV OS powers everything along, offering access to all of the major streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. You’ll also get your usual Freeview service if live TV is more your thing.

Alexa and Google Assistant are both supported too, so you’ll be able to initiate voice searches from your TV.

As for physical connectivity, the Hisense 65A6KTUK supplies two USB ports, three HDMI sockets, a 3.5mm headphone socket, an optical connection, and an ethernet connection. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support.

Hisense TVs always provide excellent value for money, even before you take into consideration these kind of savings. Factor in this money-off code, and you’re looking at an outstanding 4K TV deal.