This deal gets you a 65-inch 4K TV for under £400

This deal gets you a 65-inch 4K TV for less than £400, which is quite extraordinary value.

AO’s eBay outlet is already selling the Hisense 65A6KTUK at £455, which is a £44 or 9% discount, but if you use the code LEAP20 at checkout it drops a further 20% to £380.

To be clear, this is for a brand new unopened product. It’s a well-specced TV for the money, too.

You’re getting a 4K or UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, Dolby Vision HDR support, and an Auto Low Latency Mode that ensures speedy response times for gamers.

On the audio output front, the Hisense 65A6KTUK supplies a pair of 10W speakers, with DTS Virtual: X serving to separate dialogue from background noise.

Hisense’s VIDAA Smart TV OS powers everything along, offering access to all of the major streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. You’ll also get your usual Freeview service if live TV is more your thing.

Alexa and Google Assistant are both supported too, so you’ll be able to initiate voice searches from your TV.

As for physical connectivity, the Hisense 65A6KTUK supplies two USB ports, three HDMI sockets, a 3.5mm headphone socket, an optical connection, and an ethernet connection. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support.

Hisense TVs always provide excellent value for money, even before you take into consideration these kind of savings. Factor in this money-off code, and you’re looking at an outstanding 4K TV deal.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

