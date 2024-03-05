Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This contract makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

Jessica Gorringe
Are you keen to upgrade to Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone but are put off by its staggeringly high price? Now’s your chance, as this monthly contract takes the sting out of the cost.

Thanks to Mobiles UK, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is just £99 upfront and then £44.99 a month thereafter on a 24-month contract. The contract includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of mobile data, including 5G. 

On top of that, there’s an official Samsung clear phone case thrown in too. You can also easily keep your current phone number thanks to a simple step at the checkout. 

Launched at the end of January, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone.

Powered by the top-end chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, you can expect next-level performance speeds and an impressive all-day battery life, whether you’re gaming, scrolling social media or working on the go.

With four rear-facing cameras including a mighty 200MP main lens, captured images are effortlessly packed with detail and vibrant colours. You can further upgrade your photos with AI-powered editing tools that include an eraser to remove distractions from images and provide an accurate generative fill.

Speaking of AI, the S24 Ulta comes equipped with Galaxy AI which offers numerous impressive AI-powered features that enhance your phone’s performance, including live translation, an AI-powered Notes app and Circle to Search.

We awarded the Galaxy S24 Ultra an impressive 4.5-star rating, with Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter concluding: “the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities.”

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra but haven’t wanted to commit to the splurge, then you should seriously consider this generous contract with iD Mobile. For just under £45 a month, you can experience super fast performance, impressive AI features and enough included data to take your smartphone out and about.

