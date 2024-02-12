Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This compact air fryer deal is a must-buy for students

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you have limited space in your kitchen, or only need to worry about cooking for one or two people at a time, then this air fryer deal is not to be missed.

The Belaco 2L air fryer is currently available for just under £30 from Amazon, boasting a massive 50% saving on the already generous £59.99 RRP, making it the perfect budget buy for students.

Get a top-rated air fryer for under £30 on Amazon

Get a top-rated air fryer for under £30 on Amazon

Get the Belaco 2L air fryer for £29.99 on Amazon today, saving 50% on the usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £29.99
View Deal

Boasting a decent 1000W power, the Belaco 2L air fryer is powerful and conveniently compact. Its 2L capacity, while far from large enough for a bigger family, is ideal for those living on their own, as it means the perfect amount of food is cooked at once with no waste. 

The Belaco air fryer promises to cook food up to 70% faster than a conventional oven, with fish taking just up to 15-minutes to be perfectly cooked. Not only does it promise quicker cooking, the Belaco promises 60% less energy use than a conventional oven too, which can result in cheaper energy bills down the line. 

Its digital display makes using the air fryer seamless. The touch-screen, digital control allows you to adjust the temperature from 80°C – 200°C and set a digital timer for up to 60 minutes. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this particular air fryer, it currently has an overall 4.4-star rating on Amazon based on over 170 customer reviews. Reviews overall praise its “size, ease of use, value and appearance.” 

Speaking of appearance, the Belaco boasts a black, glossy finish which is similar to more expensive devices, so you won’t need to worry about the appliance looking cheap. It also comes with an instruction manual, helping you to get started with the easy-to-use controls. 

If you are looking for a small yet powerful air fryer, that can save you time and money on your energy bills, then this Belaco deal should not be missed. At just £30, this air fryer will make light work of dinner time. 

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Trusted Reviews Logo

