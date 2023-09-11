This Chromebook price crash is the ideal buy for students

If you still haven’t picked up a laptop to get you through your next term/semester, this big price reduction on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a perfect opportunity to get big performance on a small budget.

Super-easy to carry and incredibly good value-for-money, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is on special offer, saving you £90 for a grand total of only £209.99. To find the deal on the page, just look below the ‘buy now’ box to see Amazon’s £209.99 listing under the ‘other sellers’ portion of the product listing.

Chromebooks are typically angled towards those with lighter workloads (not those using memory-hungry, demanding software), and those who don’t want to spend close to £1000 on a laptop for their uses. If that sounds like you then the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a great pick, especially with this 30% discount.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for only £209.99 This deal is hidden away in the ‘other sellers’ portion of the product page, even though it comes directly from Amazon. Amazon

Was £299.99

Now £209.99 View Deal

The first thing you’ll notice about this Chromebook is that it weighs in at only 1.3kg – an unthinkably light weight for a computer until fairly recently. It also boasts a 14-inch screen, which isn’t small by any means. This screen size, along with the full HD 1080p resolution, makes this laptop a great choice for viewing video content on sites such as YouTube, Netflix, or Disney Plus.

Another standout feature is build quality – Lenovo has worked with the goal in mind of making this laptop tough enough to withstand travel, but without sacrificing portability, so if you need to make a quick dash to class then you won’t be weighed down by this laptop.

In terms of performance, this laptop won’t be challenging any high-end devices, but that’s not the point of the Slim 3 – it’s still got more than enough to allow you to work with the Google Workspace ecosystem without disruption, as well as play video as mentioned before. So if you’re a student whose topics of study don’t demand tons of processing power then this is a fantastic pick with a tiny price tag.