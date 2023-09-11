Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Chromebook price crash is the ideal buy for students

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you still haven’t picked up a laptop to get you through your next term/semester, this big price reduction on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a perfect opportunity to get big performance on a small budget.

Super-easy to carry and incredibly good value-for-money, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is on special offer, saving you £90 for a grand total of only £209.99. To find the deal on the page, just look below the ‘buy now’ box to see Amazon’s £209.99 listing under the ‘other sellers’ portion of the product listing.

Chromebooks are typically angled towards those with lighter workloads (not those using memory-hungry, demanding software), and those who don’t want to spend close to £1000 on a laptop for their uses. If that sounds like you then the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a great pick, especially with this 30% discount.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for only £209.99

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for only £209.99

This deal is hidden away in the ‘other sellers’ portion of the product page, even though it comes directly from Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £299.99
  • Now £209.99
View Deal

The first thing you’ll notice about this Chromebook is that it weighs in at only 1.3kg – an unthinkably light weight for a computer until fairly recently. It also boasts a 14-inch screen, which isn’t small by any means. This screen size, along with the full HD 1080p resolution, makes this laptop a great choice for viewing video content on sites such as YouTube, Netflix, or Disney Plus. 

Another standout feature is build quality – Lenovo has worked with the goal in mind of making this laptop tough enough to withstand travel, but without sacrificing portability, so if you need to make a quick dash to class then you won’t be weighed down by this laptop. 

In terms of performance, this laptop won’t be challenging any high-end devices, but that’s not the point of the Slim 3 – it’s still got more than enough to allow you to work with the Google Workspace ecosystem without disruption, as well as play video as mentioned before. So if you’re a student whose topics of study don’t demand tons of processing power then this is a fantastic pick with a tiny price tag.

You might like…

Coffee fans will froth over this Sage Barista price cut

Coffee fans will froth over this Sage Barista price cut

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
This deal drops the Oppo Find N2 Flip price into the mid-range

This deal drops the Oppo Find N2 Flip price into the mid-range

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Amazon just lopped £200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Amazon just lopped £200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Nick Rayner 10 hours ago
The TicWatch Pro 5 just had another big price drop

The TicWatch Pro 5 just had another big price drop

Thomas Deehan 12 hours ago
This Pixel 7a deal is the perfect low-cost contract

This Pixel 7a deal is the perfect low-cost contract

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This sleek MSI gaming laptop has over £700 off

This sleek MSI gaming laptop has over £700 off

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.