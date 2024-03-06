Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Bose Soundbar deal gets you high-end audio for a fraction of the price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone in the market for a stylish new compact soundbar should seriously check out this Bose Smart Soundbar 300 deal.

Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 selling for just £299. That’s around £150 less than the soundbar’s RRP, or a 34% saving.

Save 34% on the Bose Smart Soundbar 300

Save 34% on the Bose Smart Soundbar 300

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is being offered at a hefty 34% discount over on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save 34%
  • Now £299
View Deal

For this money you’re getting an unusually compact soundbar (5.6 x 67.5 x 10.2cm) with an impressive range of features. Core to that is a spacious, clear sound output for your movies, music and games.

There’s built in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, with a noise-rejecting mic system listening in every direction for your voice. Bose Voice4Video technology lets you control the soundbar, your TV and your cable/satellite box using vocal prompts.

You also get Chromecast support for hooking the soundbar into your Google multi-room speaker set-up. Alternatively, there’s Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect support, as well as Bluetooth for when you want to push music from your smartphone.

Connectivity to your TV is handled via either an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable, while set-up is done via the Bose Music app.

Naturally, you can build out your audio set-up with other Bose products, such as the the Bose Bass Module 500 or 700, or the Bose Surround Speakers 700.

You can also easily pair the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 with your Bose headphones when you want to keep things quiet.

You might like…

Best Air Fryer Deals for March 2024: Cook up a storm on a budget

Best Air Fryer Deals for March 2024: Cook up a storm on a budget

Thomas Deehan 2 mins ago
Best Sky Deals for March 2024: Watch more for less

Best Sky Deals for March 2024: Watch more for less

Thomas Deehan 40 mins ago
The Galaxy Tab S9 just destroyed the iPad Air on price

The Galaxy Tab S9 just destroyed the iPad Air on price

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Get a free pair of earbuds with this Nothing Phone (2a) offer

Get a free pair of earbuds with this Nothing Phone (2a) offer

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Quick, the MacBook Air M2 just got a big price cut

Quick, the MacBook Air M2 just got a big price cut

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
This Galaxy S23 deal is perfect for binge-watchers

This Galaxy S23 deal is perfect for binge-watchers

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words