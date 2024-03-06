This Bose Soundbar deal gets you high-end audio for a fraction of the price

Anyone in the market for a stylish new compact soundbar should seriously check out this Bose Smart Soundbar 300 deal.

Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 selling for just £299. That’s around £150 less than the soundbar’s RRP, or a 34% saving.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is being offered at a hefty 34% discount over on Amazon.

Save 34%

Now £299 View Deal

For this money you’re getting an unusually compact soundbar (5.6 x 67.5 x 10.2cm) with an impressive range of features. Core to that is a spacious, clear sound output for your movies, music and games.

There’s built in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, with a noise-rejecting mic system listening in every direction for your voice. Bose Voice4Video technology lets you control the soundbar, your TV and your cable/satellite box using vocal prompts.

You also get Chromecast support for hooking the soundbar into your Google multi-room speaker set-up. Alternatively, there’s Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect support, as well as Bluetooth for when you want to push music from your smartphone.

Connectivity to your TV is handled via either an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable, while set-up is done via the Bose Music app.

Naturally, you can build out your audio set-up with other Bose products, such as the the Bose Bass Module 500 or 700, or the Bose Surround Speakers 700.

You can also easily pair the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 with your Bose headphones when you want to keep things quiet.