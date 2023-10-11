Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Bose QuietComfort 45 deal is a Prime Day highlight

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Another day, another deal for a pair of Bose wireless headphones. The QuietComfort 45 have received a big reduction of their own for Prime Day.

You can get the QuietComfort 45 over-ears for £199, a discount of £130 on the RRP. That’s the not the lowest price we’ve ever seen them at on Amazon, but they’ve rarely breached beneath the £200 mark.

To save yourself money on these headphones, you will need to head over to Amazon and sign-up to Prime, as this is only available to Prime customers

Save a whopping 35% on the RRP for the QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £199
View Deal

We very much liked the QuietComfort 45 headphones, which essentially replaced the iconic QuietComfort 35 II models. The noise-cancellation is one of the best on the market, as you’d expect from a brand like Bose. Its suppressive skills are thorough, the word becomes eerily quiet when you put these headphones on. The world passes by with very little interruption, which makes these noise-cancellers perfect for the morning and evening commute.

The Aware mode pipes in clear sound, offering excellent awareness of any surrounding, especially useful in busy cities when you need your wits about in packed crossing lanes.

The wireless connection is excellent, with a consistent stable performance and barely a hint of break-up when walking through busy areas. There’s Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for those who like to use two devices at the same time.

Battery life is up to 24 hours, which should get users through a few days listening before they require a charge. There isn’t much in the way of smart features though, these are headphones for those that want to keep things simple and not be surrounded by lots of fancy tech. There is the option of customising the EQ profile of the headphones to alter it more to your tastes.

And that sound is Bose’s trademark neutral approach, with punchy bass, a clear and insightful midrange performance and sharp treble. If you like your audio uncoloured and balanced, then Bose’s headphones have always been a good choice for that.

