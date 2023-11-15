This Bosch electric drill deal is a bargain for DIY enthusiasts

A great deal on a Bosch cordless drill will make light work of your household DIY work this season.

The Bosch Home and Garden Cordless Combi Drill UniversalImpact is quite a powerful drill that DIY enthusiasts may well be familiar with. An 18V device with a maximum rotational speed of 1900RPM, when you buy this product, it will come with its own carrying case and AL 1810 CV charger.

If you choose to buy it through Amazon right now then you can save a decent chunk off the RRP. That means that instead of paying £92, it’ll set you back just £80.

The drill is powered by two lithum ion batteries and features 10 torque settings for screwing in different materials. It’s a 3-in-1 device as well, promising screwing, drilling and impact drilling, and its chuck has a 10mm diameter.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular drill, Amazon user reviews have been very positive about this product in particular, with an average ranking of 4.7/5 stars. Customers have praised it for being ergonomic, easy to use and manoeuvrable. At 1.3kg in weight, it’s going to be an easy drill for you to carry around the house and garden for any type of work.

If it’s even more functionalities that you want from your Bosch drill, there’s a great saving on a larger package on Amazon with a 32pc. Screwdriver Bit Set and a Bosch 70-Pieces X-Line Titanium Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set, where you can save 20%.

You can also buy a version without a battery if that suits you better, so there are a few options available if you’re tied to a strict budget.

If you’re planning a big season for DIY, this could be one of the most tempting deals that you see ahead of Black Friday.

