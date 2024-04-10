This bargain Poco smartphone just got even cheaper

You can now pick up the brilliant Poco X6 Pro at a brilliant bargain price.

The Poco X6 Pro was already a bit of a bargain, but Amazon has just slashed £60, or 16%, off the price. You can now pick one up for £309, though it’s listed as a ‘Limited time deal’.

This is for the higher tier model, too, so you’re getting a full 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You get the same 6.67-inch 120Hz POLED display as normal, together with a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging.

We rate the Poco X6 Pro extremely highly, giving the phone a hugely positive 4.5-star review. It’s one of the best phones available in the sub-£400 category.

Particularly noteworthy is the phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor, backed by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It’s a seriously potent set-up for a cheaper phone, knocking everything else in its category for six.

Xiaomi’s Poco brand is all about attaining strong gaming performance on a budget, and the Poco X6 Pro is perhaps the best showcase for that philosophy yet. It’s capable of running Genshin Impact on high settings at 60 fps, which is flagship stuff.

The display is excellent, with a strong peak brightness and superb colour accuracy. While the camera set-up isn’t the most comprehensive, the 64MP main sensor is capable of capturing decent shots even in low light conditions.

All in all, it makes for a great all-round experience, especially at this new (albeit temporary) lower price.