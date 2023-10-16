This Asus Zephyrus G14 laptop deal is a dream come true for gamers

This incredibly stylish and supremely fast gaming laptop by Asus is currently available with a huge £800 discount on Box.

If you want your laptop to look sleek while retaining the power necessary to enjoy demanding game titles then you can’t ask for much better than this deal which saves you 42% on a brand-new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for a total of £1,099.99.

With the Zephyrus range, Asus eschews the more conventional design of gaming laptops for a more understated look that combines gaming power with a professional sheen.

An £800 discount on a high-end Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 This stylish number from Asus usually comes in at nearly £2,000, but right now you can enjoy a massive discount making it just over £1,000 instead. Box

Was £1,899.99

Now £1,099.99 View Deal

The back of the screen casing is especially nice, with thousands of tiny holes stamped into the magnesium-aluminium alloy to form an angular shape with the ROG logo in the middle, ensuring the G14 has a unique style that I daresay is a step forward from the ‘racing car’ look commonly associated with gaming laptops.

In addition to this, Asus has ensured that the G14 is exceptionally light and slim, with this model coming in at only 1.72 kg, which is impressive when you consider the components inside. This attention, not only to visuals but to the day-to-day use of the device is what makes this design practical rather than just aesthetically pleasing.

Of course, a laptop can look good but it’s not very significant without the power to match. Fortunately, this G14 model combines AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800HS CPU and Radeon RX 6800S GPU, which prioritise energy efficiency as well as performance, making them perfect for high-end gaming laptops. While the CPU doesn’t pack as much raw power as some processors on the market, it’s still powerful enough to deliver high frame rates at HD resolutions, allowing you to make the most of the Quad HD+, 120hz inbuilt screen.

Overall, the G14 is a really impressive gaming laptop, and Asus has introduced some design choices you won’t be able to find replicated elsewhere, especially with this £800 discount to consider. If you want an ultra-modern device to game on going into 2024, grab this deal today.