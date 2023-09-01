This Asus Vivobook price crash is too good to miss

Whether it’s for work, studying or even a bit of light gaming, it can be tricky to find a great all-in-one laptop, but this Asus Vivobook deal just made things a lot easier.

If you head on over to Currys right now then you can pick up the stylish Asus Vivobook 16X for just £799, down from £999. That’s a slick £200 saving on a great workstation from Asus, making this a no-brainer for anyone in need of a new laptop.

For starters, the Vivobook X16 manages to succeed in the one area that usually hampers non-Apple laptops: the design. The X16’s gorgeous silver chassis allows it to be elevated from the crowd of drab machines and set itself apart as an eye-catching device that you’ll be glad to carry around.

Under the hood, the X16 is powered by the capable Intel Core i5 processor, which can easily handle any low-intensive work tasks you throw at it. Whether it’s jumping between browser tabs, sending off emails or hashing out a Word document, you’ll be able to handle it all with great speed.

Save £200 on the Asus Vivobook X16 The Asus Vivobook X16 has just taken a major price plunge over at Currys, making now an ideal time to upgrade your laptop. Currys

Was £999

Now £799 View Deal

There’s also a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, so if you want to wind down after a long day of work with one of your favourite games then you’ll have the ability the do so on the Vivobook X16.

The graphics card is also complemented by the stunning FHD 120Hz 16-inch display which can not only pump out impressive levels of detail, but can match the intensity of fast-paced titles when needed.

Throw in the fact that the X16 has a battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge and you have a laptop that’s more than capable of getting you through either a day at the office or a handful of back-to-back lectures.

To nab £200 off such a capable laptop is one thing, but Currys also offers free next-day delivery on the Vivobook X16 which is perfect if your current laptop has reached its end and you’re in need of a new machine right away.

This article has been published in parternship with Nvidia. You can read about our partnership policies here.