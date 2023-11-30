This Asus portable gaming monitor deal is an absolute bargain

There are numerous handy use cases for a portable gaming monitor, from having a second screen for your laptop to playing mobile games on a big display. This Asus monitor is a great option too, especially since it’s had a whopping 35% price slash.

The Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W portable gaming monitor is now available for just £249, representing a fantastic bargain considering you’re getting £134.99 lopped off the price.

Buy the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W portable monitor for just £249 The Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W is a portable gaming monitor with a 15.6-inch display, 144Hz refresh rate and fold-out kickstand. And with a USB-C connection you can connect it to a laptop as a second screen, or even your smartphone for a bigger display. This handy portable monitor has seen a 35% discount, making it a good time to buy. Amazon

Save £134.99

Now £249 View Deal

For your money, you’re getting a 15.6-inch monitor with a Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It can connect to external devices, such as a laptop or smartphone, via either the USB-C and micro HDMI connections.

PC gamers will be pleased to know that G-SYNC support is included, helping to eradicate screen tearing for a smoother viewing experience.

The portable monitor has a built-in kickstand on the rear, allowing you to prop it up on a desk easily. It also comes bundled with a ROG tripod, allowing you to elevate the height for a more comfortable position for you to look at.

The monitor packs a 7800 mAh, which Asus claims is capable of up to three hours of use when set to 144Hz, while the quick charge feature will enable it to run for up to two hours of use from a one-hour charge.

We haven’t reviewed this monitor just yet, but it currently has a 3.9 out of 5 average rating from 200 global ratings on Amazon.

One customer review reads: “Do yourself a favour and buy the tripod version for a true on the go, monitor rig. But make sure you have a larger backpack to fit this in.”

So if you’re looking for a portable monitor that is not only capable of being a second screen to enhance productivity, but also has the specs to handle gaming workloads, then this is an excellent deal that you shouldn’t pass up on.