Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Asus portable gaming monitor deal is an absolute bargain

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

There are numerous handy use cases for a portable gaming monitor, from having a second screen for your laptop to playing mobile games on a big display. This Asus monitor is a great option too, especially since it’s had a whopping 35% price slash.

The Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W portable gaming monitor is now available for just £249, representing a fantastic bargain considering you’re getting £134.99 lopped off the price.

Buy the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W portable monitor for just £249

Buy the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W portable monitor for just £249

The Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W is a portable gaming monitor with a 15.6-inch display, 144Hz refresh rate and fold-out kickstand. And with a USB-C connection you can connect it to a laptop as a second screen, or even your smartphone for a bigger display. This handy portable monitor has seen a 35% discount, making it a good time to buy.

  • Amazon
  • Save £134.99
  • Now £249
View Deal

For your money, you’re getting a 15.6-inch monitor with a Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It can connect to external devices, such as a laptop or smartphone, via either the USB-C and micro HDMI connections.

PC gamers will be pleased to know that G-SYNC support is included, helping to eradicate screen tearing for a smoother viewing experience.

The portable monitor has a built-in kickstand on the rear, allowing you to prop it up on a desk easily. It also comes bundled with a ROG tripod, allowing you to elevate the height for a more comfortable position for you to look at.

The monitor packs a 7800 mAh, which Asus claims is capable of up to three hours of use when set to 144Hz, while the quick charge feature will enable it to run for up to two hours of use from a one-hour charge.

We haven’t reviewed this monitor just yet, but it currently has a 3.9 out of 5 average rating from 200 global ratings on Amazon.

One customer review reads: “Do yourself a favour and buy the tripod version for a true on the go, monitor rig. But make sure you have a larger backpack to fit this in.”

So if you’re looking for a portable monitor that is not only capable of being a second screen to enhance productivity, but also has the specs to handle gaming workloads, then this is an excellent deal that you shouldn’t pass up on.

You might like…

The Jabra Elite 4 are still 40% cheaper after Black Friday

The Jabra Elite 4 are still 40% cheaper after Black Friday

Hannah Davies 48 mins ago
Amazon’s Echo Show 8 still has its incredible Black Friday offer intact

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 still has its incredible Black Friday offer intact

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Amazon’s Roku Streambar bundle is a home entertainment bargain

Amazon’s Roku Streambar bundle is a home entertainment bargain

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
We’ve spotted a secret deal on the Apple Watch 9

We’ve spotted a secret deal on the Apple Watch 9

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Black Friday’s top Pixel 8 Pro deal is still here, but not for long

Black Friday’s top Pixel 8 Pro deal is still here, but not for long

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
The slick Dell XPS 15 laptop is massively reduced right now

The slick Dell XPS 15 laptop is massively reduced right now

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.