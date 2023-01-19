 large image

This Asus OLED laptop has plummeted to its lowest price yet

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Black Friday may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there are no incredible deals left to snatch up.

We’ve been keeping a close eye out for any new laptop deals, and we believe we’ve hit the jackpot. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop has plummeted to its cheapest price ever, going all the way down from £1,099 to just £699.99 at Argos.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Zenbook 14 fall to, and there isn’t a retailer around that has been able to match the deal yet. Plus, it also comes with four free months of Spotify Premium once you confirm your purchase, which is an extra saving of £40.

The Zenbook 14’s most alluring feature is its OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen which allows it to display punchy and vibrant colours, perfect for those nights when you want to binge a new TV show.

Asus claims that the laptop is Pantone Validated and has a DisplayHDR True Blck 500 certification, so you can experience the deepest possible blacks while watching video content or editing in applications like Photoshop.

This laptop features a 75W battery that has a quoted battery life of 18 hours, so you won’t have to worry about finding a power outlet on any particularly long train or plane journeys.

Asus claims that it can be charged up to a 60% battery level in just 49 minutes; combined with the 1.39 kg weight, this is the perfect laptop for anyone who is currently hybrid working.

We don’t know exactly when this deal will come to an end, but we don’t imagine that it will last long considering that it’s such a bargain. If you’re in the market for a new upgrade, then you’ll be hard pressed to find a better laptop deal than this.

