This AMD Ryzen 9 discount is a true Prime Day banger

Considering your next PC gaming build? If you’re aiming for a gaming titan then this AMD Ryzen 9 CPU might be the one for you. And, ideally, it’s on sale for October Prime Day.

A gaming processor is the heart of any PC build and the AMD Ryzen 9 series offers some of the very best. For the Prime Day Big Deal Days event, you can currently nab the Ryzen 9 7950X3D for under £530, that’s a saving of £70.

With this being an Amazon Prime-focused event, you do need to sign up to the service to access these deals. But, it’s easy to do and Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for new members.

AMD’s powerhouse desktop CPU is £70 off The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is ideal for high-end PC gaming. For October Prime Day, you can nab this gaming processor for £529.99, was £599.99. Amazon

Was £599.99

Now £529.99 View Deal

You’re considering a high-end PC gaming CPU so I know you’re here to find out some specs, they are a doozy. This Ryzen 9 7950X3D chip offers up 16 cores, 32 threads, 144MB cache and up to 5.7 GHz max boost. This all comes out of AMD’s excellent Zen 4 architecture and 3D V-Cache technology. And, of course, there’s the ability for unlocked memory overclocking and modern DDR5 support. This chip also uses AMD’s latest Socket AM5 platform, meaning there’s support for PCIe 5.0 when used with certain 600 Series motherboards.

We haven’t tested this specific model at Trusted Reviews but our staff writer Gemma Ryles gave the scaled-back Ryzen 9 7950X a thorough review. It was deemed to offer fantastic multi-core performance, great gaming performance as well as being future-proofed through PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support. Expect all this and more from the X3D model.

To recap, that’s AMD’s most powerful consumer gaming processor for less than £530 this Prime Big Deal Days event.

