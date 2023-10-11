Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This AMD Ryzen 9 discount is a true Prime Day banger

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Considering your next PC gaming build? If you’re aiming for a gaming titan then this AMD Ryzen 9 CPU might be the one for you. And, ideally, it’s on sale for October Prime Day.

A gaming processor is the heart of any PC build and the AMD Ryzen 9 series offers some of the very best. For the Prime Day Big Deal Days event, you can currently nab the Ryzen 9 7950X3D for under £530, that’s a saving of £70.

With this being an Amazon Prime-focused event, you do need to sign up to the service to access these deals. But, it’s easy to do and Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for new members.

AMD’s powerhouse desktop CPU is £70 off

AMD’s powerhouse desktop CPU is £70 off

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is ideal for high-end PC gaming. For October Prime Day, you can nab this gaming processor for £529.99, was £599.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599.99
  • Now £529.99
View Deal

You’re considering a high-end PC gaming CPU so I know you’re here to find out some specs, they are a doozy. This Ryzen 9 7950X3D chip offers up 16 cores, 32 threads, 144MB cache and up to 5.7 GHz max boost. This all comes out of AMD’s excellent Zen 4 architecture and 3D V-Cache technology. And, of course, there’s the ability for unlocked memory overclocking and modern DDR5 support. This chip also uses AMD’s latest Socket AM5 platform, meaning there’s support for PCIe 5.0 when used with certain 600 Series motherboards.

We haven’t tested this specific model at Trusted Reviews but our staff writer Gemma Ryles gave the scaled-back Ryzen 9 7950X a thorough review. It was deemed to offer fantastic multi-core performance, great gaming performance as well as being future-proofed through PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support. Expect all this and more from the X3D model.

To recap, that’s AMD’s most powerful consumer gaming processor for less than £530 this Prime Big Deal Days event.

Our favourite Prime Big Deal Days savings

You might like…

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Thomas Deehan 13 mins ago
Amazon’s Prime Day sale has the ultimate home security bundle

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has the ultimate home security bundle

Gemma Ryles 27 mins ago
Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Amazon’s Adobe Creative Cloud deal is out of this world

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price

The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Amazon’s PC-building bundle is a must-buy

Amazon’s PC-building bundle is a must-buy

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.