This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

Argos is offering a brilliant deal on a brand new PlayStation 5 right now, netting you a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at no extra cost.

If you want to upgrade to the most desirable gaming console in the business, you can’t say fairer than scoring a free copy of Activision’s latest Call of Duty title in the process. If you head to Argos right now then you can grab a PS5 with Modern Warfare II for just £479, the same price as buying the console by itself.

In terms of the PlayStation 5 aspect of this deal, there isn’t much that needs to be said. It’s one of the most popular consoles in the world right now for tons of reasons, not least its performance, which is top-notch with lightning-fast loading times, 4K resolution and even that newest frontier for graphics, ray tracing.

A brand new PS5 with a free copy of Modern Warfare II For the same price as buying the console by itself, you can pick up the ultra-popular PlayStation 5 and a copy of the newest and most advanced Call of Duty title to date.

Our reviewer was also really impressed by the leap forward from the PS4 in many other areas, including the user interface, which is refined and more accessible than ever. The DualSense controller also received plenty of praise as a stylish piece of kit with very responsive haptic feedback.

As if all this isn’t enough, PS5 also boasts full backwards compatibility for all PS4 games, so if you have a solid collection of PS4 titles then you can carry them over to the newer console.

So, what about the game that comes with this bundle? Modern Warfare II is the newest and most technologically advanced Call of Duty game to date, and the graphics are especially standout on the PS5 – one level even went viral for its shockingly vivid and accurate rendering of beautiful Amsterdam.

If you played the classic Modern Warfare 2 back in the day, then you’ll enjoy the nostalgia of revisiting characters such as Soap and Ghost in a revamped story, and with some of the most well-developed stealth sequences in the franchise. On top of that, there are tons of multiplayer modes to dive into after you’ve completed the main campaign.

All in all, if you can afford the £479 asking price, there’s no good reason to not upgrade to the PS5, especially when you get a free version of the newest Call of Duty to boot.