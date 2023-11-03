Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

This deal is Christmas come early for people who like a side of voice control with their coffee, thanks to a huge reduction on this smart Lavazza coffee machine, courtesy of Amazon.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy, the first espresso machine with Alexa built-in, can now be picked up for just £99 – a massive 67% crash on the original £299 asking price.

It has a solid 1.1 litre water tank capacity and when you want to enjoy a warming cup of espresso, all you have to do is pop in a Lavazza-pod and then ask for the coffee to be made. You can even customise your experience down to drink sizes and a temperature boost, to pretend you have your own café waiter with you in the comfort of your kitchen.

It’s fairly compact so it won’t take up too much space on the side of your kitchen surface, although the A Modo Mio Milk Easy Frother is sold separately – both can be bought together for £148, so still well below the original asking price of the espresso machine by itself.

The device is connected with the Lavazza app and there’s also a touch interface for you to use. Amazon reviewers have praised it for its blending power, great flavour and easiness to clean (there is a removable tank and dishwasher-safe components).

With Alexa built into the machine, you can even make use of the other functions Alexa offers such as playing music, hearing the news and weather, and even order new coffee capsules when you are running low.

Plus, you can set the brewing process to a schedule so that the machine can make you a cup of coffee as soon as you wake up.

At just a third of its previous price, this is a saving that you can’t afford to miss if smart-controlled coffee dispensal is your thing. With a sleek black design, this espresso machine brings the home coffee experience into the smart home era.

