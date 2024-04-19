This AI-powered PDF editor is massively reduced for a limited time

If you work with PDF files on a daily basis then you absolutely need to check out this incredible deal from UPDF.

The company provides a comprehensive PDF editor that’s a far more budget-friendly alternative to Adobe Acrobat, and for a short time only its prices have been made even cheaper.

Right now you can nab a whopping 63% off the company’s UPDF Pro plus AI package, bringing it down to just $77.99 (usually $209.99). There are other options available on UPDF’s website, but if you want to have the most wide-ranging set of features available then it is well worth nabbing the AI toolset.

AI is fast becoming known as a handy bit of software when it comes to getting you through laborious tasks like data entry or the initial stages of planning a larger project, and it absolutely comes into its own where PDF editing is concerned.

With the AI infused UPDF Pro package, you can ask AI to summarise the contents of a PDF file so that if you’re stuck for time or the initial author hasn’t done too good of a job in breaking down key bits of information, then the AI software can read it all for you and let you know of the key takeaways.

That’s a huge timesaver, and if you’ve ever been rushing into a meeting, quickly trying to read through relevant documents so you’re not completely in the dark as to what’s going on then this feature could put you in a much better standing the next time you’re in a hurry.

For that alone, UPDF is worth the investment but there are far more features to make use of. For instance, the AI tool can also translate documents for you (perfect for dealing with businesses abroad), and if you’re looking for a specific piece of information then you can simply ask the AI to show you what you’re after.

All of these AI features combined are gamechangers, and if you’re self-employed and running your own business then the ability to blitz through documents and claw back that time to spend on other things is invaluable.

Of course, UPDF’s AI features are just one piece of the puzzle, with the PDF editing suite being the company’s bread and butter. Even though it might sound a little basic compared to the aforementioned AI features, the ability to edit, annotate and even convert PDF files still goes a long way towards helping you make the most out of any PDFs that come across your desk.

This also extends to the ability to sign PDFs with a digital signature (included with UPDF), which is fast becoming the default means of certifying contracts as companies move towards a paperless system.

If you’re dealing with highly sensitive information then UPDF also gives you the ability to redact parts of a document as well as add a layer of protection to ensure that said information doesn’t find its way into the hands of bad actors.

One of the best parts about UPDF is that you can still make use of its vast range of features even when you’re away from your laptop or computer thanks to iOS and Android integration, and the ability to use your UPDF account on up to four devices with 10GB cloud storage.

As if all that wasn’t enough, UPDF is throwing in a free gift with the discounted bundle – access to the aJoysoft PDF Password Remover which is perfect for finding your way back into any PDF files that you’ve forgotten the password for.

Remember, all of this can be yours for a reduced price but only for a limited time. If you’re ready to streamline your work process and put more time back into your day then UPDF’s limited time offer is well worth snapping up.

This article has been published in partnership with UPDF.