This 65W 3-in-1 charger just hit a seriously tempting price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is selling Ugreen’s 65W 3-in-1 charger at a seriously tempting price.

The online retailer is selling the Ugreen USB C Charger for £28.99, which is a 36% saving on the £44.99 RRP.

For this reasonably low price, you’re getting a 65W charger that can handle pretty much any device you own. The Amazon blurb mentions MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, the Galaxy S24 series, the Pixel 8 series, the Nintendo Switch, and Valve’s Steam Deck. You get the picture. Pretty much anything.

Save 36% on this Ugreen 65W 3-in-1 charger

The Ugreen 65W 3-in-1 charger is selling at a 36% discount on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 36%
  • Now £28.99
View Deal

In fact, Ugreen’s charger can handle three devices simultaneously. This is because it comes with two USB-C ports and USB-C port. By itself, one of those USB-C ports will charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch from 0 to 58% in less than an hour, though obviously that’ll drop as you add more simultaneous charges to the equation.

The plug also contains a Power Dispenser System that will intelligently reallocate power to protect and extend your device’s health.

It’s extremely compact for such a functional and powerful charger, with a foldable plug design ensuring it’ll slip into a discrete bag pocket. Ugreen includes an illustration of its charger in between two official MacBook chargers, and the latter tower over their unofficial rival.

All in all, the Ugreen 65W 3-in-1 charger looks like the ideal accessory to take on your next business trip or holiday – especially if you’re going somewhere where wall sockets are known to be at a premium.

