This 65W 3-in-1 charger just hit a seriously tempting price

Amazon is selling Ugreen’s 65W 3-in-1 charger at a seriously tempting price.

The online retailer is selling the Ugreen USB C Charger for £28.99, which is a 36% saving on the £44.99 RRP.

For this reasonably low price, you’re getting a 65W charger that can handle pretty much any device you own. The Amazon blurb mentions MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, the Galaxy S24 series, the Pixel 8 series, the Nintendo Switch, and Valve’s Steam Deck. You get the picture. Pretty much anything.

In fact, Ugreen’s charger can handle three devices simultaneously. This is because it comes with two USB-C ports and USB-C port. By itself, one of those USB-C ports will charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch from 0 to 58% in less than an hour, though obviously that’ll drop as you add more simultaneous charges to the equation.

The plug also contains a Power Dispenser System that will intelligently reallocate power to protect and extend your device’s health.

It’s extremely compact for such a functional and powerful charger, with a foldable plug design ensuring it’ll slip into a discrete bag pocket. Ugreen includes an illustration of its charger in between two official MacBook chargers, and the latter tower over their unofficial rival.

All in all, the Ugreen 65W 3-in-1 charger looks like the ideal accessory to take on your next business trip or holiday – especially if you’re going somewhere where wall sockets are known to be at a premium.