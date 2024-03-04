This 43-inch 4K Samsung TV is going for a dirt cheap price

Upgrade your home entertainment for a steal with this AO deal on Samsung’s 4K Smart TV.

The 43-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is currently just £279 on AO, saving an enormous £100 off the RRP. Plus if you’re an AO member, you’ll also nab an extra £80 off the deal price and get the TV for just £199.

Was £379

Now £279 View Deal

Boasting a 4K display with HDR10, enjoy striking images with enhanced depth and colour contrast ratio. Whether you’re watching a nature documentary or the newest blockbuster, colours and details are vibrant, clear and lifelike.

It’s not just picture quality that gets an upgrade, as the Samsung CU71AO is accompanied by Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite).

Q-Symphony allows for a seamless connection with compatible soundbars, while OTS Lite tracks what’s happening on screen and adjusts which speaker sound comes through accordingly. Also, thanks to Adaptive Sound, audio is automatically adjusted based on what you’re watching.

As a Smart TV you will have access to most of the streaming apps you use regularly, including Netflix and Prime Video. There’s also Samsung’s SmartThings app built-in, which lets you monitor any compatible smart home appliances, such as security cameras or video doorbells, all from your sofa.

Its Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility also means you can use your voice to open apps or change the channel, without even needing to pick up the remote control.

Although we haven’t reviewed this model yet, the Samsung CU71AO currently boasts an average 4.6-star rating on AO, based on over 70 customer reviews.

If you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup but don’t want to spend too much money in the process, this deal on the Samsung CU71AO is not to be missed. Even if you aren’t an AO member, a 43-inch 4K Smart TV for under £300 is an impressive deal.