Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 43-inch 4K Samsung TV is going for a dirt cheap price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your home entertainment for a steal with this AO deal on Samsung’s 4K Smart TV.

The 43-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is currently just £279 on AO, saving an enormous £100 off the RRP. Plus if you’re an AO member, you’ll also nab an extra £80 off the deal price and get the TV for just £199. 

The 43-inch Samsung Smart TV is just £279

The 43-inch Samsung Smart TV is just £279

Upgrade your home entertainment for less thanks to this AO deal on this top-rated Samsung 43-inch TV. Save even more if you’re an AO member and get an extra £80 off the deal price.

  • AO
  • Was £379
  • Now £279
View Deal

Boasting a 4K display with HDR10, enjoy striking images with enhanced depth and colour contrast ratio. Whether you’re watching a nature documentary or the newest blockbuster, colours and details are vibrant, clear and lifelike.

It’s not just picture quality that gets an upgrade, as the Samsung CU71AO is accompanied by Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite). 

Q-Symphony allows for a seamless connection with compatible soundbars, while OTS Lite tracks what’s happening on screen and adjusts which speaker sound comes through accordingly. Also, thanks to Adaptive Sound, audio is automatically adjusted based on what you’re watching. 

As a Smart TV you will have access to most of the streaming apps you use regularly, including Netflix and Prime Video. There’s also Samsung’s SmartThings app built-in, which lets you monitor any compatible smart home appliances, such as security cameras or video doorbells, all from your sofa.

Its Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility also means you can use your voice to open apps or change the channel, without even needing to pick up the remote control. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this model yet, the Samsung CU71AO currently boasts an average 4.6-star rating on AO, based on over 70 customer reviews.

If you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup but don’t want to spend too much money in the process, this deal on the Samsung CU71AO is not to be missed. Even if you aren’t an AO member, a 43-inch 4K Smart TV for under £300 is an impressive deal.

You might like…

Ninja’s Air Fryer and Grill is back on offer

Ninja’s Air Fryer and Grill is back on offer

Jessica Gorringe 53 mins ago
Our favourite smartwatch of 2023 is now massively reduced

Our favourite smartwatch of 2023 is now massively reduced

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
The Garmin Venu Sq just hit an astronomically low price

The Garmin Venu Sq just hit an astronomically low price

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
You won’t find a better Galaxy S24 deal than this

You won’t find a better Galaxy S24 deal than this

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Where to get Final Fantasy VII Rebirth cheapest

Where to get Final Fantasy VII Rebirth cheapest

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
One of the top Nespresso machines just got a big price cut

One of the top Nespresso machines just got a big price cut

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words